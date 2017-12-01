Avatar Corporation Celebrates 35th Anniversary

Contact

Kari Boykin

***@avatarcorp.com Kari Boykin

End

-- Avatar Corporation is proud to announce its 35year as a leading manufacturer of high quality products for the food, pharma and personal care industries. We sincerely thank our employees, customers and business partners for their loyal support over the years as we have consistently produced best-in-class products, embracing technological advances and leading market trends to meet our customers' growing expectations. To support wcj our growth, we have continually expanded our staff and operations to ensure we deliver the highest level of customer satisfaction.Founded in 1982, as a manufacturer and marketer of products for the food, drug and cosmetic (FD&C) industries. The Company has grown to become an industry leader in its strategic markets. The Food Division is certified SQF Code Edition 7.2, Level 3 by NSF Food Safety Certification, LLC. The Pharma Division is registered and inspected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Our FDA Drug Establishment Site Registration designates Avatar Corporation as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturer. Our customers have an open invitation to tour our cGMP facility.and we welcome the opportunity to work with you.