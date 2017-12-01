News By Tag
Avatar Corporation Celebrates 35th Anniversary
About Avatar Corporation
Founded in 1982, as a manufacturer and marketer of products for the food, drug and cosmetic (FD&C) industries. The Company has grown to become an industry leader in its strategic markets. The Food Division is certified SQF Code Edition 7.2, Level 3 by NSF Food Safety Certification, LLC. The Pharma Division is registered and inspected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Our FDA Drug Establishment Site Registration designates Avatar Corporation as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturer. Our customers have an open invitation to tour our cGMP facility.
WE'RE ALTOGETHER BETTER® and we welcome the opportunity to work with you.
Kari Boykin
***@avatarcorp.com
