BC Clinical Support Services wins healthcare supply chain award

 
 
BURLINGTON, Ontario - Dec. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Healthcare Supply Chain Network (HSCN) named British Columbia Clinical Support Services (BCCSS) HSCN Supply Chain Organization of the Year. The annual award goes to healthcare organizations that demonstrate excellence in teamwork, innovation, customer service, patient care and comprehensive strategic planning. HSCN selected the multi-hospital system's supply chain team for its Supply Chain Improvement Program (SCIP). The SCIP is an innovative measure that uses a grassroots approach to give employees a direct voice in helping identify and implement creative ways to enhance customer service and improve strategic planning. This speaks directly to the qualities of teamwork, innovation, customer service and patient care framed within strategic planning that HSCN looks for in a submission.

"BC Clinical Support Services demonstrated a remarkable understanding of how a team should work for the benefit of the organization and the patients it serves," said Susan Smith, GM for Healthcare Supply Chain Network. "Recognition of the role of every stakeholder along the supply chain, from clients to suppliers, distributors and patient, BCCSS's team showed how facilitation, functional expertise, clinical influence and information technology fused together makes healthcare operations happen and patient care improvements a reality."

Award winners are featured in HSCN's December edition e-newsletter and presented the award in May at the HSCN 2018 National Healthcare Supply Chain Conference and Exhibition in Toronto, ON.

-30-

Healthcare wcj Supply Chain Network was established in 2002. It has since developed into a national, volunteer-based, not-for-profit network of healthcare providers and suppliers. HSCN is dedicated to identifying and implementing leading practices, enhancing members' efficiency and effectiveness through professional development programs, and providing networking opportunities where supply chain professionals can share experiences and solutions to common challenges. Visit www.hscn.org

Source:HSCN
Email:***@hscn.org Email Verified
