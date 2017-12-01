News By Tag
BC Clinical Support Services wins healthcare supply chain award
"BC Clinical Support Services demonstrated a remarkable understanding of how a team should work for the benefit of the organization and the patients it serves," said Susan Smith, GM for Healthcare Supply Chain Network. "Recognition of the role of every stakeholder along the supply chain, from clients to suppliers, distributors and patient, BCCSS's team showed how facilitation, functional expertise, clinical influence and information technology fused together makes healthcare operations happen and patient care improvements a reality."
Award winners are featured in HSCN's December edition e-newsletter and presented the award in May at the HSCN 2018 National Healthcare Supply Chain Conference and Exhibition in Toronto, ON.
Healthcare Supply Chain Network was established in 2002. It has since developed into a national, volunteer-based, not-for-profit network of healthcare providers and suppliers. HSCN is dedicated to identifying and implementing leading practices, enhancing members' efficiency and effectiveness through professional development programs, and providing networking opportunities where supply chain professionals can share experiences and solutions to common challenges.
Contact
Susan Smith
***@hscn.org
