Seminar on the New Tax Law and You

This seminar will review the impact of the recently passed tax bill.
 
 
WASHINGTON - Dec. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- According to the Congressional Budget Office the new tax law will mean that "anyone making less than $30,000 a year would feel the pinch starting in 2019, with the greatest 'savings' to the government (not to you - a combination of either increases in payments or decreases in money spent on a group in services) coming from those who make less than $10,000 a year."

We will discuss the impact of the new tax law on corporations and individuals.

According to our research, the new tax law mainly benefits wealthy white Americans and takes money away from minority communities, We will review details of the law, including

1. The Estate Tax: exclusively benefits wealthy white heirs with assets above the estate tax threshold of $5.5 million (or $11 million per couple).

2. Reduction in corporate tax rates, fell from 35 percent to 20 percent by 2019. Greater corporate income will increase shareholder wealth. There is no evidence wcj that extra corporate income would result in higher worker pay.

3. Tax on Tuition. As one source noted, "the proposal would make it even harder for African Americans and Hispanics to improve their economic futures by enrolling in advanced degree programs -- where they are already underrepresented."

Webinar: The New Tax Law and You

Wednesday, December 13, 2017 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM (EST). RSVP: https://newtaxlaw.eventbrite.com

COST : $60.00

WIlliam Michael Cunningham
