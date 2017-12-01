Mobliciti Partners with BlackBerry to Deliver Secure Enterprise Mobility Software

Contact

-- Mobliciti today announced it is now a BlackBerry Platinum Solutions Partner, which enables the company to deliver BlackBerry Secure, the most secure and comprehensive set of mobility software solutions to address today's complex and sophisticated business environments.Market demand for security is shifting from the network of computers to the network of endpoints. These endpoints represent the Enterprise of Things (EoT), which is a collection of devices, computers, sensors, trackers, equipment and other connected "things" within the enterprise that communicate with each other to enable smart product development, distribution, marketing and sales. BlackBerry is addressing EoT with its BlackBerry Secure platform, which ultimately helps companies manage and secure their mobile devices and connected things, as well as communications for all messaging and file types.Since 2009, Mobliciti has been focused on helping customers reap the benefits of mobility by reducing the cost and complexity of delivering mobile and cloud strategies through a range of managed services. Mobliciti prides themselves on partnering with the leading mobility and cloud security technologies and saw BlackBerry as an important addition to their key strategic partners. Since achieving BlackBerry Platinum Solutions Partner status, Mobliciti now has the ability to offer and support the entire BlackBerry technology suite, delivered as part of its managed service offerings.Shane Taylor, CEO & Co-Founder, Mobliciti said – "Becoming a BlackBerry Platinum Solutions Partner means Mobliciti can provide the highest levels of security to our customers and a more complete end to end service with one of the leading mobility partners globally. We are delighted to be one of only a select group of Platinum Partners in the UK and look forward to a long and successful partnership.""For BlackBerry, it's key to invest in strategic partnerships with channel leaders who understand the promise of mobility and the benefits that come from having a secure Enterprise of Things," said Richard McLeod, VP or Global Enterprise Software Channels, Blackberry. "Mobliciti brings a wealth of industry and regional expertise to the table and is a welcome addition to our Platinum Solutions Partner roster. Together, we can offer customers industry-leading solutions to secure and mobilise their workforce."BlackBerry Platinum Partnership wcj is awarded to partners that have the most in-depth technology skills and expertise and are building out a highly qualified end-to-end service practice through BlackBerry competencies. The BlackBerry Enterprise Partner Program is designed to help partners navigate the ever-changing mobile business environment through secure mobile business solutions for their people, processes and data. It helps partners gain new competencies and capabilities that will enable them to meet and exceed market demand, by ensuring partners are well equipped to successfully design, architect, implement and support BlackBerry solutions.Mobliciti enables organisations to Procure, Connect, Secure and Manage their mobile devices, empowering innovation, increasing user productivity and controlling costs, without exposing corporate data to increasingly frequent cyber-attacks.