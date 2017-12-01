News By Tag
Group .BR to join Moreira Salles Institute to Celebrate Clarice's Hour
Group .BR joins the global movement launched by Moreira Salles Institute to celebrate the life and work of author Clarice Lispector at PUNTO Space.
Clarice's Hour is a global annual celebration that honors Brazilian writer Clarice Lispector on her birthday. Simultaneous celebrations take place globally in Brazil, where it originated, as well as in Paris, Madrid, Lisbon, Frankfurt, Buenos Aires, and Mexico City.
As NY's only Brazilian theater company, Group .BR has become known for shaping original work surrounding the work of Clarice Lispector in its original immersive theater production, Inside the Wild Heart, which premiered in 2016. Group .BR will continue its cultural tradition during the event by celebrating Clarice's legacy through a full evening of art and installations at PUNTO. A cast of six will perform segment s from the new script of Inside the Wild Heart. With no lack of interesting material in the realm of Lispector, Group .BR will again produce the immersive theater experience in 2018 but with a reimagined set and a new script.
Debora Balardini, a 30-year veteran of the performing arts and co-founder of Group .BR says, "Clarice Lispector represents the female pioneer voice of her time. Even now she continues to raise many political, social, and cultural questions through the words she left. She was a woman, an immigrant, a mother, a housewife, and a talented artist. She represents innovation in Brazilian literature. It is important to celebrate Clarice Lispector because of the value her work brings to the body of Brazilian—and world—literature.
"Her artistic vision transcends time and places. As our company, Group .BR, is a company formed by Brazilian women, we feel like it is one of our duties to celebrate a world-renowned Brazilian woman writer of Clarice's caliber. I feel like it is important to keep Clarice's voice alive as she spoke so many truths. But more importantly, she raised so many questions and left them open for all of us to find our own answers."
Special guests Katrina Dodson and Rebecca Arial Porte will discuss the short stories Mineirinho and The Egg and the Chicken.
As an ensemble of disruptive artists, Group .BR will continue to delve deeper into the world of Clarice in preparation for next year's production.
The Clarice's Hour invitation can be viewed here: http://www.group.br.com/
About Debora Balardini (www.deborabalardini.com):
Debora Balardini is the co-founder of PUNTO Space, Nettles Artists wcj Collective, and Group .BR. With 30 years of unwavering commitment to the arts, expression, and movement, Debora Balardini (La Frontera – The Border) has traveled beyond craft to her calling as a global performer, educator, director, and producer. She is also one of the newest members of the League of Professional Theater Women and is currently a Brazilian International Press Award 2017 Best Actress nominee for the production she co-created, co-produced, and performed, Inside the Wild Heart. As seen in Forbes, Brazilian Vogue/Taxi Amar e lo, IR tv, Industry Rules, The Miami Herald, The Story Exchange, Cheapism, Trendy Trippin', Mushaka's Motivational Monday/Huffington Post blog, On Deck with Lucy, and Business News Daily.
About Group .BR (http://group.br.com):
Group .BR, founded by Andressa Furletti, Debora Balardini, and Thiago Felix, is currently the only all-Brazilian theater company in NYC. Since its inception in 2011, Group .BR has become known for its public readings, Brazilian cultural events, and fully produced theater performances and continues to serve as the voice of Brazilian culture beyond stereotypes. To date, the company has produced A Serpente by Brazil's most known and controversial dramaturge, Nelson Rodrigues, which awarded the team a Brazilian International Press Award nomination. In 2013 Infinite While It Lasts, Group .BR's first devised work based on the life and work of Brazilian poet and composer Vinicius de Moraes, landed the company nominations for an Innovative Theater Award and its second nomination for a Brazilian International Press Award.
