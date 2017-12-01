Johnson and Sheldon announce their merger with two firms

Contact

-- Public accounting firm Johnson and Sheldon, PLLC is excited to announce that they have merged with Hereford firm M. Gayle Cotten, CPA, PC and Larry J. Knowles, CPA, PC in Friona. Gayle is retiring after more than 50 years of serving clients in the Hereford area and Larry is retiring after 43 years serving clients in both the Hereford and Friona area. The team at Johnson and Sheldon are committed to continuing to deliver the quality and service clients have come to expect from these two firms. Familiar faces joining the Johnson and Sheldon team include Kristi Hollingsworth, Tammy Bradford and Joni Hernandez."We are thrilled to be able to serve the people of both Hereford and Friona. Gayle and Larry both have outstanding reputations and have been delivering exceptional service over the years," says ­­­­­Partner Terry Sheldon. "It is an honor to be able to step in and continue to build on those lasting relationships. We have always been dedicated to serving the people of the Panhandle region with integrity focusing wcj on service they can trust, that's exactly what we want to bring to clients in Hereford and Friona."Johnson and Sheldon, PLLC would like to invite all clients to an open house. This is a wonderful opportunity to meet the staff and find out more about these mergers.Johnson and Sheldon, PLLC is a locally owned Amarillo public accounting firm, with three partners, Terry Sheldon, Jeff Joyce and Richard Blankenship, located in Amarillo National Bank Plaza II, Suite 200. The firm has focused on audit, tax, bookkeeping and consulting services for over 25 years. The accounting services department includes five paraprofessionals, who can handle everything from helping clients pay bills to preparing monthly financial statements.For more information on Johnson and Sheldon, PLLC visit their website at www.amacpas.com