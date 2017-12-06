 
Managing Director of Engineered Tax Services Discussed Tax Policy at NYC Real Estate Summit

 
 
Michael D'Onofrio, Managing Director, ETS
Michael D'Onofrio, Managing Director, ETS
 
Listed Under

Tags:
Engineered Tax Services
Michael D'Onofrio
Tax Reform Expert

Industry:
Government

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Events

NEW YORK - Dec. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Managing Director of Engineered Tax Services (ETS), Michael F. D'Onofrio, discussed tax policy updates and proactive strategies at the 5th Annual RealInsight Real Estate Private Equity Summit last Friday. Mr. D'Onofrio also covered other alternative tax-advantageous investment strategies for savvy individuals, family office real estate clients, and private equity firms.

"The event topics and strategies discussed were extremely timely given the latest developments with United States tax reform and some related investment decisions that need to be made by the end of the year," said Mr. D'Onofrio.

The RealInsight Real Estate Private Equity Summit is an event with a track record of bringing together top-level deal sponsors with capital sources. The summit covered topics such as technology disruptors, investment allocation, the rise of secondary markets, the future of debt investment, and other innovative growth, wealth preservation, and tax mitigation solutions. http://realinsightevents.com/repe-summit

About wcj Michael F. D'Onofrio

Mr. D'Onofrio is the Managing Director at ETS specializing in national client development, relationship management, and strategic direction. Michael is a frequent speaker and professional educator for CPA's, family offices, and A&E designers with a primary focus on federal, state, and local energy tax incentives, R&D tax credits, and engineering-based cost segregation real estate solutions. The goal is to help companies, property owners, investors, and top accounting firms across the country to benefit from under-utilized tax benefits to increase cash flow and enhance profitability to maximize opportunities for success. Mr. D'Onofrio works out of Charlotte, North Carolina and also from the ETS headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Engineered Tax Services

Engineered Tax Services is the largest engineering and specialty tax firm in the U.S. with its headquarters in Palm Beach, Florida and offices nationally.  ETS is led by CEO and nationally recognized tax reform expert, Julio Gonzalez. Find out more about ETS, specialty tax strategy, and tax reform updates at http://engineeredtaxservices.com.

Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
8002366519
Source:
Email:***@engineeredtaxservices.com Email Verified
Tags:Engineered Tax Services, Michael D'Onofrio, Tax Reform Expert
Industry:Government
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Page Updated Last on: Dec 06, 2017
