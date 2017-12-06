News By Tag
Managing Director of Engineered Tax Services Discussed Tax Policy at NYC Real Estate Summit
"The event topics and strategies discussed were extremely timely given the latest developments with United States tax reform and some related investment decisions that need to be made by the end of the year," said Mr. D'Onofrio.
The RealInsight Real Estate Private Equity Summit is an event with a track record of bringing together top-level deal sponsors with capital sources. The summit covered topics such as technology disruptors, investment allocation, the rise of secondary markets, the future of debt investment, and other innovative growth, wealth preservation, and tax mitigation solutions. http://realinsightevents.com/
About wcj Michael F. D'Onofrio
Mr. D'Onofrio is the Managing Director at ETS specializing in national client development, relationship management, and strategic direction. Michael is a frequent speaker and professional educator for CPA's, family offices, and A&E designers with a primary focus on federal, state, and local energy tax incentives, R&D tax credits, and engineering-
About Engineered Tax Services
Engineered Tax Services is the largest engineering and specialty tax firm in the U.S. with its headquarters in Palm Beach, Florida and offices nationally. ETS is led by CEO and nationally recognized tax reform expert, Julio Gonzalez. Find out more about ETS, specialty tax strategy, and tax reform updates at http://engineeredtaxservices.com.
