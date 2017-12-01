 
Industry News





Brunch with Santa at Weber's Restaurant & Hotel

Celebrate Christmas by having brunch with Santa at Weber's Restaurant and Boutique Hotel this December!
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Dec. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Weber's Restaurant and Boutique Hotel in Ann Arbor hosts brunch with Santa on Sunday, December 10th or Sunday, December 17th.

Brunch will be served from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The menu includes scrambled eggs, carved ham, waffle station, corn beef hash, potatoes, sausage, fried chicken, vegetable lasagna, oatmeal, fruit, salads, and pastries for $11.95. You can even get your picture taken with Santa at no extra charge!

"We just love this event every year!" says Carolyn Crowley, Hotel Manager. "This event is so wcj much fun for the entire family to enjoy."

Call today to reserve your spot for brunch with Santa by calling (800) 443-3050!For more information, visit their website (http://www.webersinn.com/special-offers/2017/new-years-eve-december-31-2017/).

About Weber's Restaurant and Boutique Hotel: Located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Weber's Restaurant and Boutique Hotel is a full-service Hotel, Restaurant, Banquet, and Conference property. Guest rooms feature stylish surroundings, comfortable beds and deluxe amenities. Enjoy great food and libations at Weber's Restaurant, and nightly entertainment and dancing at The Habitat.

Source:Weber’s Restaurant and Boutique Hotel
Tags:hotel Ann Arbor, best hotels Ann Arbor, hotels Ann Arbor
Industry:Event
Location:Ann Arbor - Michigan - United States
Subject:Events
