News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Brunch with Santa at Weber's Restaurant & Hotel
Celebrate Christmas by having brunch with Santa at Weber's Restaurant and Boutique Hotel this December!
Brunch will be served from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The menu includes scrambled eggs, carved ham, waffle station, corn beef hash, potatoes, sausage, fried chicken, vegetable lasagna, oatmeal, fruit, salads, and pastries for $11.95. You can even get your picture taken with Santa at no extra charge!
"We just love this event every year!" says Carolyn Crowley, Hotel Manager. "This event is so wcj much fun for the entire family to enjoy."
Call today to reserve your spot for brunch with Santa by calling (800) 443-3050!For more information, visit their website (http://www.webersinn.com/
About Weber's Restaurant and Boutique Hotel: Located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Weber's Restaurant and Boutique Hotel is a full-service Hotel, Restaurant, Banquet, and Conference property. Guest rooms feature stylish surroundings, comfortable beds and deluxe amenities. Enjoy great food and libations at Weber's Restaurant, and nightly entertainment and dancing at The Habitat.
Contact
Michael Weber
***@webersannarbor.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse