The Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation (CMAF) Gives Away a Corvette
$100,000 (and then some) Raised to Benefit the Fight Against Amyloidosis
The premise is simple – get a hot ride and raffle it off for charity, the CMAF and Claire House of Lancaster to be exact. Find a car club, specifically the Lancaster County Corvette Club, that's just as passionate about the hobby as Chip Miller was and ask them to host the raffle and utilize the convenience of the fact that the Pennsylvania Lottery's Pick 3 game offers numbers ranging from 000-999. With a one-in-one-thousand chance to win a brand-new Corvette and raise some money along the way, it's a win-win all around!
2016's Corvette came from Kerbeck Chevrolet, while the 2017 ride came to Carlisle via Valley Chevrolet and in each instance, by the time the lottery numbers had been picked on Saturday evening of Corvettes at Carlisle, one lucky person wcj each year was able to drive home in a brand-new Corvette. In doing so, over $200,000 was raised for the two foundations. Each ticket sold for $100 and the sales were offered in person at the Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals in June as well as Corvettes at Carlisle in August. Further, phone-in/mail orders were also an option. Nearly every ticket sold out in advance, but a few remained for an on-site, last minute auction to the highest bidder. In some cases, auctioned tickets fetched well over the $100 asking price, meaning even more money to the foundations from enthusiasts who were giving from the heart!
Ultimately, this Corvette raffle has proven to be a massive hit and in turn, has become the singular biggest fund raiser each year for the CMAF.
"Each year it amazes me how generous the Corvette hobby is towards the CMAF and on behalf of the CMAF board members and my family, thank you," noted Lance Miller, son of the late Chip Miller and President of the CMAF. "The time and energy put forth from the Lancaster County Corvette Club really shines each year and we're grateful for their support. The LCCC members work hard to sell each ticket prior to Corvettes at Carlisle ending and I'm proud to say they manage to pull it off each year," continued Miller. "We strive to make giving to a charity fun during each of our events and knowing someone will win a brand-new Corvette is certainly exciting for everyone. A special thanks to everyone that purchased a ticket. You can sleep well at night knowing your money went to two worthy causes!"
Plans for the raffle are underway for 2018, but rest assured, a new Corvette will sit front and center once more for one lucky person to win by the end of the day on Saturday, August 25, 2018!
For details on the CMAF, visit www.ChipMiller.org and learn more about the man, the foundation and the debilitating disease that is Amyloidosis.
