Sandfly Women Business Owners Coalition Announces Toy Drives for Savannah Families
New and Used Toys Being Collected for Urban Hope and the West Broad Street YMCA
The Sandfly Women Business Owners Coalition would like to give the children in Urban Hope's program toys for Christmas, and the group is asking the public to help make this possible.
Wishlist items for Urban Hope include children's books, coloring books, toy trucks, building blocks, multicultural dolls, musical toys, play dough sets, large piece puzzles, pull toys, sports equipment, board games and art supplies, including glue sticks, markers, scissors and stickers.
Individuals may drop off new toys at the following Sandfly Women Business Owners' locations:
Sandfly Family Dental, 7360 Skidaway Rd #2
Advertising Specialty Services, 402 E Montgomery Cross Rd
Savannah Power Yoga, 7360 Skidaway Rd #J-3
Herb Creek Landscape Supply, 7402 Skidaway Rd
Cents & Sensibility, 7360 Skidaway Rd #4
Tequila's Town, 7360 Skidaway Rd #G1 & #G2
Used toys will be collected for the Kids Helping Kids Program of the West Broad Street YMCA. The Kids Helping Kids Program started in 1981. Traditionally operating through the Savannah Chatham County Public School System, the program collects used toys and then distributes these toys at no cost during the annual Miracle on May Street holiday toy giveaway.
"The West Broad YMCA, located at 1110 May St., is focused on serving the children and families of Savannah's west side public housing communities,"
Wishlist items for the Kids Helping Kids Program include new or gently used toys, clothes and books. For families that would like to donate their used toys, Sandfly Family Dental (7360 Skidaway Rd #2) will have a collection bin for the YMCA of Coastal Georgia.
"Christmas is such a happy time of year for so many of us," said Dr. Angela Canfield, a coalition member. "There are some children in our community who aren't in the same situation as us and who may not receive a Christmas present. Both of these programs are so impactful in our community. Please come out an support wcj Savannah's families during the holidays."
For more information about these toys drives, contact Dr. Angela Canfield, Sandfly Family Dental, at 912.826.4037.
ABOUT URBAN HOPE
Urban Hope has a 17-year history of reaching out and embracing the children of Savannah's at-risk communities. By providing a warm, caring, structured and safe environment Urban Hope provides the children who participate in it's free After School or Summer Camp programs the opportunity to receive academic and developmental support through a variety of means. For more information, please visit https://www.urbanhopesavannah.org/
ABOUT WEST BROAD STREET YMCA
Established in 1942 to address the recreational and social needs of the then-segregated African American communities, the West Broad Street YMCA now serves several thousand children and families each year, offering education, recreation, health and social support to those who need it most. The West Broad Street YMCA places special focus on serving the children and families of Savannah's west side public housing communities by providing affordable and high-quality education and health-focused programs designed to serve and engage children, teens, adults and senior citizens. For more information, please visit http://www.westbroadstreetymca.org/
ABOUT DR. ANGELA CANFIELD
Dr. Canfield is licensed by the Georgia Board of Dentistry and the National Board of Dentist. She owns and practices at Premier Dental Designs in Rincon, 5871 Hwy 21 South, and Sandfly Family Dental in the Norwood Market in Savannah. Both offices provide Family/Preventative Dentistry, Cosmetic Dentistry, Restorative Dentistry, Orthodontic Dentistry, Digital X-Rays, E4D One Day Crowns, Electronic Claims, Intra Oral Camera and Paperless Charting. The offices are open Monday through Friday and offer evening appointments. For more information, call 912.826.4037 or visit http://www.premierdentaldesigns.com/
MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Carriage Trade Public Relations®
Cecilia Russo Marketing
cynthia.wright@
912.856.9075
