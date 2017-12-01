News By Tag
Global Medical Enclosures Market 2017-2022
Medical enclosure is widely used in medical devices, such as implants; diagnostic and monitoring device; medical disposables and supplies; and therapeutic devices.
Globally, the demand for medical enclosure is driven by the increasing demand for medical device and increasing ageing population. Also, increase in disposable in income in Asia-Pacific and South America is also expected to drive the market through 2022.
The global market for medical enclosure is growing, primarily driven by North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific region.
This report also highlights the vendor landscape with a focus on major companies with profiles in detail.
STUDY GOALS AND OBJECTIVES:
The goal of this report is to provide an up-to-date analysis of recent developments and current trends in the global medical enclosure market. Identifying significant drivers of revenue growth in specific categories for medical enclosure is an additional aim. The objective of this kind of systematic research is to quantify the projected impact of both internal and external forces that are affecting the medical enclosure industry today and that will affect the industry for the next several years.
REASONS FOR DOING THE STUDY
With the increasing incidence of life style based diseases, increasing ageing population and grown concern over hygiene in hospitals is expected to increase the demand for medical enclosure. In addition, rising disposable income in Asia-Pacific and South America; and stricter regulation in the making of medical device in North America and Europe is expected to drive the global market for medical enclosures.
SCOPE OF REPORT
The scope of this report is broad and covers medical enclosure, different types of medical enclosure, and its application wcj in medical devices. The market is broken down by material used, application in medical devices and regional market. Revenue forecasts from 2016 to 2021 are given for each major types of material, application in medical devices and regional market and the estimated values are derived from the manufacturers' total revenues.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each of the regional markets for medical enclosure; it explains the major market drivers of the global medical enclosure industry, current trends within the industry and major applications, and the regional dynamics of the global medical enclosure market.
The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape, which covers the detailed profiles of the major vendors in the medical enclosure industry globally.
