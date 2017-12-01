 
December 2017





Mutt Cosmetics Launches Bath Bombs For Dogs!

Mutt Cosmetics strives to create a fun bathing experience for you and your pup.
 
 
Dog Bath Bomb - Mutt Cosmetics
Dog Bath Bomb - Mutt Cosmetics
SAN FRANCISCO - Dec. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Bath bombs aren't just for humans anymore! They are now for your dog, too. Mutt Cosmetics has formulated bath bombs that are human approved and completely pet safe. Each dog bath bomb in Mutt Cosmetics current collection has a scrumptious smell, and a reason for each ingredient added in.

Each dog bath bomb is handmade and adds beneficial oils into your pup's bath water. It's very simple to use. Simply fill up the tub to the appropriate level your pup would need, drop the bath bomb in and let it infuse the water. Dogs are usually wcj quite amused with the "fizzing".

Mutt Cosmetics dog bath bombs are very affordable ranging from only $4.95 to $5.95. Are you looking for some great smelling natural shampoos to go with it? Mutt Cosmetics has a wide selection of solid and liquid shampoos to clean up your pup.

Gift sets, also known as Mutt Cosmetics "Spaw" Sets are available for purchase starting at $24.95. These sets include a dog bath bomb, shampoo, treatment and a dry shampoo.

--------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- ---------------

Connect with Mutt Cosmetics on Instagram: @muttcosmetics

Mutt Cosmetics website: www.muttcosmetics.com
