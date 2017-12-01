News By Tag
Endurance Sports Athlete And Healthcare Industry Veteran Join Avexia
Former U. S. National Swim Team and Record-Holding Swimmer at LSU Nathan Thomson and Health Industry Veteran George Gardner Join Avexia's Board of Directors.
In addition to being new board members, both invested in Avexia which reflects their commitment to transform the way emotional wellbeing and behavioral services are delivered and accessed by athletes and active people during recovery or struggling with daily circumstances.
Nathan is well known in the competitive swimming world as he was a member of the U. S. National Swim Team, the U. S. World University Games Swim Team, a Record-Holding Swimmer at LSU, and competed in the Olympic Trials. In addition to being an endurance sports athlete, Nathan brings deep domain experience and knowledge in software development as a trained computer engineer. Nathan brings a wealth of entrepreneurial experience having run his own company and has served as a strategic advisor and partner to many leading corporations.
"As an investor, I believe Avexia is what the athletic world has needed in the wake of the very real concerns surrounding drug addictions reeking havoc upon too many lives. Avexia can help reverse this tide by assisting professional athletes in managing their pain properly with a goal to recovering and not addiction in order to bring them back in line with their goals: becoming the best athlete they can be," said Nathan Thomson.
Considered a healthcare industry veteran, George has over 20 years experience with some of the leading healthcare payers, providers, and pharmaceutical organizations as an executive management consultant and investor. He has designed, launched and managed numerous new ventures and services encompassing digital health, consumerism, and population health and previously worked in private equity where he helped craft and launch the largest IPOs on the NYSE (PartnerRe). He also ran a $450M portfolio of mixed assets utilizing trading algorithms.
"The Avexia team has designed a truly creative and practical solution to one of the most significant and intractable issues in healthcare today - behavior modification and health," said George Gardner.
"The technology and digital health expertise that both Nate and George bring to the company will enable Avexia to grow and scale appropriately, but also understanding the endurance sports space is key," said Steve Moye, CEO of Avexia.
"Every healthcare organization will want to follow wcj this approach especially as individuals see measurable results they can feel proud of achieving. And by initially engaging the active / athletic population it will make the acknowledgment and treatment of behavioral issues not a sign of weakness, but a sign of strength and pathway to becoming a better athlete and person," said Gardner. "Moreover, seldom do we see the alignment of an all-star team that can deliver a creative and impactful solution, coupled with an approach that makes practical sense."
"I'm excited about the opportunities that Avexia will provide. I hope to help the company with guidance on the way professional athletes think as well as bringing contacts within the swimming and triathlete worlds," said Thomson.
About Avexia, Inc.
Avexia is developing an Athlete Recovery Management Engine to help injured athletes and active people in managing their personal recovery pathways, by providing a 24/7, clinically-moderated, evidence-based digital solution to support the injured athlete through all factors of recovery: physical | emotional & behavioral | opioid misuse | social.
Press Contact
Steve Moye | CEO
Avexia, Inc. (http://www.avexiahealth.com (http://avexiahealth.com))
steve@avexiahealth.com
720.400.3101
