The Josie Music Awards and Sound Control Studio Team Up and Award the Songwriting Competition Winners!

-- The 2017 Josie Music Awards Songwriting Competition winners are released! The Josie Music Awards teamed up with Mark Moseley of Sound Control Studio for this incredible competition. Songwriters entered demo songs to be judged in this competition on lyrics, melody, content, and originality.Congratulations to Frank Parker & Shawn Pody for having the winning song titled, "How Did We". The winning song will be recorded in full production at Sound Control Studio late spring by the award-winning producer Mark Moseley. Second place winner was Tom Euler with his song titled, "Feel Love", Third place wcj winner was Maci Rivers with her song titled, "You and Me", and receiving honorable mention is Kassidy Lynne with her song titled, "Nineteen".The Josie Music Awards is the largest award show organization in the independent music industry honoring and celebrating near 1000 independent music professionals a year. Thousands of attendees worldwide have enjoyed world-renowned venues such as the Gaylord Opryland Springs, The Schermerhorn Symphony Center, and the Nissan Stadium with red carpet, award presentations, and outstanding performances. The Josie Music Awards is a brand of The Josie Network, LLC.Award-winning producer and owner of Sound Control Studio Mark Moseley has worked with and recorded artists such as Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, Patty Loveless, George Jones, Porter Wagoner, Lee Greenwood, Willie Nelson, Lynn Anderson, and many other Opry and multi-genre stars.The award-winning song will debut on The Josie Show Live and be placed in rotation on Country Blast Radio Summer 2018.http://www.josiemusicawards.com