Upcoming Webinar on Sales and Marketing at Golf and Country Clubs
This webinar will present successful examples and how to achieve similar results at clubs around the country.
The webinar will tackle the importance of accurate demographic data, targeting the audience with the right message, building marketing plans, and attracting incremental revenue to the club. Speakers include: Seth VanHall, Director of Sales and Account Manager, and Natalia Contreras, Director of Marketing
The wcj webinar is free to access. Further details can be found at https://events.genndi.com/
Up to Par's goal is to help as many clubs as possible be profitable. They are so confident about their success that they offer clubs and courses a FREE phone consultation to help owners and investors assess the health of the property. You can schedule your call by calling 540-464-4653 or emailing info@uptoparmanagement.com.
More information about Up to Par Management can be found at www.uptoparmanagement.com
