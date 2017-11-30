 
News By Tag
* Club
* Golf
* Marketing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lexington
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
November 2017
30

Upcoming Webinar on Sales and Marketing at Golf and Country Clubs

This webinar will present successful examples and how to achieve similar results at clubs around the country.
 
LEXINGTON, Va. - Dec. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- On Tuesday, December 12 at 1:30 p.m. EST, Up to Par Management will host a live 60-minute webinar titled Tell and Sell | Sales and Marketing are Important for Your Club. They'll share their successes and processes to delivering exceptional financial results at their managed clubs.

The webinar will tackle the importance of accurate demographic data, targeting the audience with the right message, building marketing plans, and attracting incremental revenue to the club. Speakers include: Seth VanHall, Director of Sales and Account Manager, and Natalia Contreras, Director of Marketing

The wcj webinar is free to access. Further details can be found at https://events.genndi.com/register/169105139238464390/4eee781ad1.

Up to Par's goal is to help as many clubs as possible be profitable. They are so confident about their success that they offer clubs and courses a FREE phone consultation to help owners and investors assess the health of the property. You can schedule your call by calling 540-464-4653 or emailing info@uptoparmanagement.com.

More information about Up to Par Management can be found at www.uptoparmanagement.com
End
Source:
Email:***@uptoparmanagement.com Email Verified
Phone:5404644653
Tags:Club, Golf, Marketing
Industry:Business
Location:Lexington - Virginia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Up to Par Management PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share