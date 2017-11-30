News By Tag
OCO InfoComm Pte Ltd announces partnership with Loway Switzerland
OCO InfoComm, a Singapore based company specialized in Asterisk IP-PBX solutions, now offers highly customizable call center solution, including call center real-time monitoring, reporting and performance measurement, based on Asterisk IP-PBX.
Leicester Chua, Sales Director of OCO InfoComm, said: "This partnership has allowed us to deliver the most feature-rich, well documented and price competitive solution in the marketplace."
"We are glad to welcome on board as an official certified reseller - OCO InfoComm -," said Lorenzo Emilitri, founder of Loway. "This is a great opportunity for Loway to establish a stronger customer base and develop our call center management software business in a key strategic market like the Singaporean one. OCO InfoComm has over 11 years of experience in developing and providing the solution for modern Asterisk based call centers and we believe that the only way to serve and support our professional clients at best is through highly specialized and certified partners."
Based in Singapore, OCO InfoComm Pte Ltd has launched subscription-
About Loway Switzerland
Advanced Call Center Software Solutions for the Asterisk PBX. Since 2004, Loway is leading the way in development of advanced software solutions for the Asterisk PBX. With QueueMetrics we set up modern standards for call center performance measurement. WombatDialer is a flexible, easy to use outbound dialing platform. QueueWiz is a free web call center simulator.
Our Mission is to put Swiss passion for precision and reliability at your service.
At Loway: our way is your way. Measure. Improve.
Website: https://www.oco.com.sg/
