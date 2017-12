OCO InfoComm Pte Ltd announces partnership with Loway Switzerland

OCO InfoComm, a Singapore based company specialized in Asterisk IP-PBX solutions, now offers highly customizable call center solution, including call center real-time monitoring, reporting and performance measurement, based on Asterisk IP-PBX.

Contact

Xin Ye

***@oco.com.sg Xin Ye

End

-- Be it for research, making sales, or providing after-sales service, companies heavily rely on their call centers. Call center managers face daily challenges in balancing targets provided by management with the basic operations involved in running their call centers. Powered by Loway's QueueMetrics and Wombat Dialer call center software, OCO's solution will help call center operator gain better visibility to their operations, generate accurate reports while saving significantly compare to traditional PABX call center solutions. "If You Can't Measure It, You Can't Improve It", OCO's solution provides actionable analysis reports for call center managers to measure, monitor and automate their call center operations.Leicester Chua, Sales Director of OCO InfoComm, said: "This partnership has allowed us to deliver the most feature-rich, well documented and price competitive solution in the marketplace.""We are glad to welcome on board as an official certified reseller - OCO InfoComm -," said Lorenzo Emilitri, founder of Loway. "This is a great opportunity for Loway to establish a stronger customer base and develop our call center management software business in a key strategic market like the Singaporean one. OCO InfoComm has over 11 years of experience in developing and providing the solution for modern Asterisk based call centers and we believe that the only way to serve and support our professional clients at best is through highly specialized and certified partners."Based in Singapore, OCO InfoComm Pte Ltd has launched subscription-based Asterisk Call Center Solution (PBX as a Service) as well, using Loway's QueueMetrics & Wombat Dialer which sets up modern standards in performance measurement, statistics and reporting for call centers based on the Asterisk PBX technology. wcj The subscription-based model will help SMEs roll out their operation quickly without any upfront hardware or software investment.About Loway SwitzerlandAdvanced Call Center Software Solutions for the Asterisk PBX. Since 2004, Loway is leading the way in development of advanced software solutions for the Asterisk PBX. With QueueMetrics we set up modern standards for call center performance measurement. WombatDialer is a flexible, easy to use outbound dialing platform. QueueWiz is a free web call center simulator.Our Mission is to put Swiss passion for precision and reliability at your service.At Loway: our way is your way. Measure. Improve.EndsWebsite: https://www.oco.com.sg/ call-center- solutions