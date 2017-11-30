 
News By Tag
* Call Center Solution
* Asterisk PBX
* QueueMetrics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tampines
  Singapore
  Singapore
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
November 2017
30

OCO InfoComm Pte Ltd announces partnership with Loway Switzerland

OCO InfoComm, a Singapore based company specialized in Asterisk IP-PBX solutions, now offers highly customizable call center solution, including call center real-time monitoring, reporting and performance measurement, based on Asterisk IP-PBX.
 
 
QueueMetrics_logo
QueueMetrics_logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Call Center Solution
* Asterisk PBX
* QueueMetrics

Industry:
* Consumer

Location:
* Tampines - Singapore - Singapore

Subject:
* Partnerships

TAMPINES, Singapore - Dec. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Be it for research, making sales, or providing after-sales service, companies heavily rely on their call centers. Call center managers face daily challenges in balancing targets provided by management with the basic operations involved in running their call centers. Powered by Loway's QueueMetrics and Wombat Dialer call center software, OCO's solution will help call center operator gain better visibility to their operations, generate accurate reports while saving significantly compare to traditional PABX call center solutions. "If You Can't Measure It, You Can't Improve It", OCO's solution provides actionable analysis reports for call center managers to measure, monitor and automate their call center operations.

Leicester Chua, Sales Director of OCO InfoComm, said: "This partnership has allowed us to deliver the most feature-rich, well documented and price competitive solution in the marketplace."

"We are glad to welcome on board as an official certified reseller - OCO InfoComm -," said Lorenzo Emilitri, founder of Loway. "This is a great opportunity for Loway to establish a stronger customer base and develop our call center management software business in a key strategic market like the Singaporean one. OCO InfoComm has over 11 years of experience in developing and providing the solution for modern Asterisk based call centers and we believe that the only way to serve and support our professional clients at best is through highly specialized and certified partners."

Based in Singapore, OCO InfoComm Pte Ltd has launched subscription-based Asterisk Call Center Solution (PBX as a Service) as well, using Loway's QueueMetrics & Wombat Dialer which sets up modern standards in performance measurement, statistics and reporting for call centers based on the Asterisk PBX technology. wcj The subscription-based model will help SMEs roll out their operation quickly without any upfront hardware or software investment.

About Loway Switzerland

Advanced Call Center Software Solutions for the Asterisk PBX. Since 2004, Loway is leading the way in development of advanced software solutions for the Asterisk PBX. With QueueMetrics we set up modern standards for call center performance measurement. WombatDialer is a flexible, easy to use outbound dialing platform. QueueWiz is a free web call center simulator.

Our Mission is to put Swiss passion for precision and reliability at your service.
At Loway: our way is your way. Measure. Improve.

Ends

Website: https://www.oco.com.sg/call-center-solutions

Contact
Xin Ye
***@oco.com.sg
End
Source:
Email:***@oco.com.sg Email Verified
Tags:Call Center Solution, Asterisk PBX, QueueMetrics
Industry:Consumer
Location:Tampines - Singapore - Singapore
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
OCO INFOCOMM PTE. LTD. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share