Garage to Glass - Blackbird Interactive Inc. Vancouver's Fastest Growing Independent Game Studio

--December 5th, 2017Vancouver, BC, CanadaBlackbird Interactive Inc. (BBI) will be moving its operations to a brand new 28,000 square foot office space at 565 Great Northern Way in the heart of Vancouver's newest tech hub starting in late 2018. From its humble beginnings in the garage of CEO Rob Cunningham in 2010, Blackbird Interactive Inc has become Vancouver's fastest growing independent game development studio. The 2016 release of the critically acclaimed Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak has springboarded BBI to the global stage working with some of the world's largest international publishers. While BBI's current projects remain top secret, this success is allowing Blackbird to expand its workforce, as well as fund internal development of its own projects, technology, and intellectual property.BBI currently occupies a 9,000 square foot studio in the Great Northern Way Campus. To accommodate rapid growth BBI is expanding to include a temporary 10,000 square foot space in Mount Pleasant until its new space becomes available later that same year. Moving forward, BBI intends to maintain both Great Northern Way locations.BBI has become wcj a magnet for game developers, drawing in world-class talent both locally and from abroad. BBI continues to grow with over 20 new job postings currently on its jobsite (blackbirdinteractive.com/jobs). BBI has more than doubled in size over the last 18 months, will surpass 100 employees as of January 2018, and will reach 160 by the time it is ready to move into its new headquarters next year. This move secures the company enough studio space to reach upwards of 300 employees over the next 5 years."It blows my mind to think how far we've come. Blackbird is blessed with some very special people. It is their talent and hard work that has made this growth possible. They deserve the very best workplace we can create and in this awesome city, finding studio space is a huge challenge. Fortunately for us, we've been tenants of the Great Northern Way Campus since day one of its spectacular development, and are positioned perfectly to make the most of it. The timing is uncanny though, I can't explain that part!"Rob Cunningham,Blackbird Interactive, CEOAdjacent to the new Emily Carr University of Arts and Design and the Centre for Digital Media, this seven story glass building will feature 160,000 square feet of office space. It is slated for completion in Q1 of 2018, and is the first of many commercial spaces being added to the False Creek Flats neighbourhood of Vancouver.Blackbird Interactive Inc. is an independent game development studio located in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Founded in 2007, BBI is dedicated to creating uncompromising, immersive games with a strong narrative and distinctive art style. BBI is a team of industry veterans that launched their first game, Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak, to critical acclaim in 2016. In 2017 BBI partnered with NASA's JPL to create an interactive art demo of a base on Mars for a presentation on the main stage at D.I.C.E. 2017.https://www.facebook.com/blackbirdinteractiveinc/https://twitter.com/insidebbihttps://www.instagram.com/insidebbi