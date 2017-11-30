 
Industry News





December 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
November 2017
30


Above Board Chamber of Florida presents The Value of Meaningful Appreciation

Gratitude retains employees and converts clients into brand evangelists
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Dec. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Above Board Chamber of Florida presents The Value of Meaningful Appreciation from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11 at Hilton Naples, 5111 Tamiami Trail North and Thursday, Dec. 14 at Pelican Preserve Town Center, 9802 Pelican Preserve Blvd., Fort Myers.

We all know that acknowledging those who help us is important in all aspects of our lives, yet in the workplace we struggle with gratitude the most. For efforts heroic or small, our staff and coworkers deserve our sincere thanks. Clearly, we thank our clients – but how often do we examine how meaningful our gestures are? Our December panelists will show us how heartfelt appreciation helps attract and retain employees and convert clients into brand evangelists.

The Naples meeting will be emceed by Ursula Pfahl, vice president, business development at Bigham Jewelers, and feature a panel including Clark W. Hill, general manager of the Hilton Naples; Gail Markham, founding partner of Markham Norton Mosteller Wright & Company; and Bill Daubmann, co-owner of My Shower Door.

The Fort Myers meeting will be emceed by Dennis Gingerich, owner of Successful Successions and Gingerich PhotoArt, co-founder of Gingerich Tours, and founding pastor at Cape Christian Fellowship, and feature a panel including Marc Collins, owner of Mark Collins Designs; Stephen Gray-Blancett, international artist; Gail Markham, founding partner of Markham Norton Mosteller Wright & Company; and Judy Marla Williams, co-owner of Spada Salon & wcj Day Spa.

Naples and Fort Myers lunch registration

Registration on or before Dec. 7 will be $25 for members, $30 for guests.

The Fort Myers meeting will be sponsored by Brandie Packard Dickerson at Tri-Town Construction, LLC and Karen Hawes at KB Spirit Designs, Inc.

The Naples meeting will be sponsored by Jim L. Henderson, William C. Huff Companies and Brandie Packard Dickerson at Tri-Town Construction, LLC.

Non-members are encouraged to attend two meetings, then consider joining us to be part of the Above Board Chamber of Florida. To become a member, contact Jeanne Sweeney at 239.910.7426 (tel:(239)%20910-7426).

Special thanks to our 2017 yearly sponsors: CONRIC PR & Marketing, Fuller Online Solutions, E. Sue Huff and Associates, Pulse Technology Solutions, LLC, Spada Salon & Day Spa, Your Walking Billboard, Charlie McDonald Photography, Lady in Pink Photography and Signarama North Fort Myers.
