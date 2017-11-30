News By Tag
EcoGear Backpacks On Sale For Holiday Season
Starting Monday, eco-friendly backpacks such as the Brite Buddies, Bighorn 17 and Pika will be at a lower price and make perfect holiday gifts for everyone.
One great gift to give to children looking to add colorful lights to their nights is the newly released Brite Buddies collection. Children can choose from three playful designs - the puppy, pig or panda. The embedded LED lights are activated with a push of a button and cycle through three glow settings. Brite Buddies backpacks will be available for $25.
Those looking for a versatile and spacious backpack should consider the sleek design of the Bighorn 17 Backpack. The two large compartments provide ample room to store daily essentials and include a padded laptop and tablet sleeve for extra storage wcj capabilities. The Bighorn 17 Backpack will be priced at $30.
The Pika Backpack is an all-around backpack that is perfect for work, school and travel. It features one main compartment that is covered by a top flap that buckles shut. Additional pockets allow for even more storage. The Pika Backpack will be priced at $30.
The holiday sale will continue until December 15, so don't wait to give someone the gift of eco-friendly style. To see what bags are on sale, visit http://www.ecogear-
Located in Sierra Madre, California, EcoGear creates eco-friendly backpacks that are stylish, functional and affordable. Since 2008, the company has been using REPREVE materials made from recycled water bottles to create products that are PVC-free and have a lower impact on the environment. EcoGear encourages people to "save the world one bag at a time" without sacrificing quality, style or their wallets. For more information, visit http://www.ecogear-
