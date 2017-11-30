News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Prediq Media + MarketServ Sponsoring, Exhibiting at ITPalooza 2017
Technology Showcase Brings Together South Florida's Top IT and Tech Companies
"ITPalooza is an absolute must-attend event for anyone interested in emerging tech trends and opportunities,"
The one-day event will be held at The Greater Fort Lauderdale-Broward County Convention Center and opens at 8 a.m. The event sells out annually, and there are more than 2,000 attendees expected this year. For tickets, visit www.itpalooza.org.
Prediq Media + MarketServ have teamed up to create dynamic solutions for various marketing challenges. With a wheelhouse of digital marketing technology and cognitive customer engagement tools, the team identifies the right opportunities and delivers the right strategic messaging to develop and sustain its client's growth. For more information, visit www.wedomarketing.tech.
"We've formed our alliance with Prediq Media to provide end-to-end omni-channel B2C and B2B marketing strategies and tools that leverage AI in search, social, owned and earned media," said Earl Starkoff, President of MarketServ. "Our clients will benefit with more precise audience segmentation, increased ROI on marketing spends, and improved life-time retention and value of their customers."
Prediq Media Group is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Boca Raton, Florida. With an emphasis on creating dynamic social media wcj marketing, search marketing and lead generation strategies for small- and medium-sized businesses, the agency aims to keep clients ahead of the curve in an ever-changing tech world. Prediq Media offers its clients marketing software with a comprehensive business center and a suite of services that will allow businesses to strengthen their online presence. For more information, call 800-796-0201 or visit www.prediqmedia.com.
MarketServ is the Florida-based IBM Business Partner for Watson Customer Engagement systems. With the built-in advantages of industry-leading IBM Watson AI and cognitive technologies, these tools cover the spectrum of the Customer Journeys for marketers, sellers, and supply-chain professionals. For more information, call 561-997-8677 or visit www.MarketServ.biz.
Contact
Erin Oliveira
***@prediqmedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse