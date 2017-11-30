 
News By Tag
* ITPalooza
* Technology
* Digital Marketing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boca Raton
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
November 2017
30


Prediq Media + MarketServ Sponsoring, Exhibiting at ITPalooza 2017

Technology Showcase Brings Together South Florida's Top IT and Tech Companies
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* ITPalooza
* Technology
* Digital Marketing

Industry:
* Marketing

Location:
* Boca Raton - Florida - US

Subject:
* Sponsorships

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Dec. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Prediq Media + MarketServ will be sponsoring and exhibiting at the 6th annual ITPalooza, the largest gathering of the South Florida technology community, on Thursday, December 7, 2017.  Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with peers and industry experts, attend technology education sessions and experience the best IT and technology available in the region.  Prediq Media + MarketServ will debut their latest collaboration, bringing clients innovative digital marketing technology and cognitive customer engagement tools.

"ITPalooza is an absolute must-attend event for anyone interested in emerging tech trends and opportunities," said Alex Oliveira, CEO of Prediq Media.  "We're looking forward to connecting with other tech pros and newbies, and sharing our unique strategies for businesses to grow their visibility online, sustain growth and increase brand awareness."

The one-day event will be held at The Greater Fort Lauderdale-Broward County Convention Center and opens at 8 a.m.  The event sells out annually, and there are more than 2,000 attendees expected this year. For tickets, visit www.itpalooza.org.

Prediq Media + MarketServ have teamed up to create dynamic solutions for various marketing challenges. With a wheelhouse of digital marketing technology and cognitive customer engagement tools, the team identifies the right opportunities and delivers the right strategic messaging to develop and sustain its client's growth. For more information, visit www.wedomarketing.tech.

"We've formed our alliance with Prediq Media to provide end-to-end omni-channel B2C and B2B marketing strategies and tools that leverage AI in search, social, owned and earned media," said Earl Starkoff, President of MarketServ. "Our clients will benefit with more precise audience segmentation, increased ROI on marketing spends, and improved life-time retention and value of their customers."

Prediq Media Group is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Boca Raton, Florida.  With an emphasis on creating dynamic social media wcj marketing, search marketing and lead generation strategies for small- and medium-sized businesses, the agency aims to keep clients ahead of the curve in an ever-changing tech world. Prediq Media offers its clients marketing software with a comprehensive business center and a suite of services that will allow businesses to strengthen their online presence. For more information, call 800-796-0201 or visit www.prediqmedia.com.

MarketServ is the Florida-based IBM Business Partner for Watson Customer Engagement systems. With the built-in advantages of industry-leading IBM Watson AI and cognitive technologies, these tools cover the spectrum of the Customer Journeys for marketers, sellers, and supply-chain professionals. For more information, call 561-997-8677 or visit www.MarketServ.biz.

Contact
Erin Oliveira
***@prediqmedia.com
End
Source:
Email:***@prediqmedia.com Email Verified
Tags:ITPalooza, Technology, Digital Marketing
Industry:Marketing
Location:Boca Raton - Florida - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Prediq Media News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share