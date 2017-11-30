News By Tag
Local IT company tracks Santa with NORAD
S4 volunteers spread holiday cheer by supporting the NTS Program with IT services
"We are thrilled to be part of this worthwhile event," said Chandu Shah, President and CEO of S4 Inc. "Our team is looking forward to spreading holiday cheer by supporting the NTS Program with critical IT services."
The NORAD Tracks Santa® Program is a NORAD & USNORTHCOM (N&NC) community engagement program furthering the relationship between wcj NORAD and the civilian populace by enhancing and supporting understanding about the mission of NORAD while simultaneously increasing goodwill and community awareness during the December holiday season. Visit the NORAD Tracks Santa® website today at https://noradsanta.org/
About S4 Inc.
S4 Inc. is a Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) specializing in Enterprise Information Technology (IT) Services, Cybersecurity, and Professional Services.
S4 delivers mission critical support to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Department of Defense (DoD), the US Government, and subordinate agencies and commands. We have assembled the resources and domain knowledge to deliver leading edge solutions to both peacetime planners and war fighters within scope, on time and within budget. Headquartered in Bedford, MA, S4 has offices in Colorado Springs, CO, Dayton, OH, Huntsville, AL, and Omaha, NE, as well as project sites across the United States. S4 Inc. holds an ISO 9001:2008 certification, as well as a CMMI-SVC Maturity Level 2 rating.
For more information about S4, please visit http://www.s4inc.com.
Endorsement by the United States Department of Defense or NORAD is not intended nor implied.
