Woodlake Valley Middle School Awarded Third Place for Book Design in National Yearbook Competition
"I'd like to offer my sincere congratulations to all of the schools that completed yearbooks and submitted entries into the yearbook contest this year," said Entourage's President Elias Jo. "Putting together a great yearbook takes a lot of time and dedication. The award winners represent schools who clearly went above and beyond on their yearbook and deserve recognition for their hard work. I'm personally blown away by the level of achievement this year."
This achievement recognizes Woodlake Valley Middle School for putting together a notable yearbook at the Middle School level. Their entry was submitted at the end of June 2017 and was officially awarded on November 1st, 2017. The Woodlake Valley Middle School yearbook was selected from hundreds of schools who had submitted entries from around the country.
Dina Haney, yearbook advisor at Woodlake Valley Middle School, said "Last year was our first year using Entourage Yearbooks. The students worked very hard and were both surprised and appreciative of our award and honorable mention. We are a small rural community nested at the base of the Sierra Nevada mountains in Central California. Our students were proud of their work. It is a special treat for your hard work to be recognized by others. This year's staff now feels the need to raise their expectations. Our community was proud of our yearbook and our advertisers were happy to contribute to help make our "PAW" a success. Several community members were surprised when they found out the book they were looking wcj at was done by middle school students."
Started in 2011, this is the 7th year that the annual Entourage National Yearbook Competition has been held in recognition of schools with yearbooks created by students and school volunteers. To participate, schools had to submit their yearbook content into categories for overall yearbook theme, page design, photography, and cover design. This year, over 800 schools entered the competition.
Judging of the contest entries was based on a balanced rating across the dimensions of creativity, originality and journalistic relevance. Schools were judged at separate levels: Elementary, Middle School and High School. 1st through 3rd place winners in each category receive various prizes like cameras, yearbook cover upgrades, and Columbia Scholastic Press Association membership.
See the winning yearbooks by visiting the link below:
http://www.entourageyearbooks.com/
About Entourage Yearbooks:
Founded in 2006, Entourage Yearbooks provides yearbooks to over 4,000 schools across the US and in 18 countries around the world. Entourage's unique collaborative yearbook technologies and industry leading production times has made the company one of the fastest growing in the country, recently recognized by Inc. Magazine as the 17th fastest growing private education company in the US.
For more information about Entourage Yearbooks, visit http://www.entourageyearbooks.com
