Swan Valley Elementary School Awarded First Place for Page Design in National Yearbook Competition
"I'd like to offer my sincere congratulations to all of the schools that completed yearbooks and submitted entries into the yearbook contest this year," said Entourage's President Elias Jo. "Putting together a great yearbook takes a lot of time and dedication. The award winners represent schools who clearly went above and beyond on their yearbook and deserve recognition for their hard work. I'm personally blown away by the level of achievement this year."
This achievement recognizes Swan Valley Elementary School for putting together a notable yearbook at the Elementary School level. Their entry was submitted at the end of June 2017 and was officially awarded on November 1st, 2017. The Swan Valley Elementary School yearbook was selected from hundreds of schools who had submitted entries from around the country.
Jenny Kauffman, yearbook advisor at Swan Valley Elementary School, said "We began using Entourage 5 years ago. This year will be our 6th. The kids were thrilled to hear that we won first prize for page design. I think it will inspire them to work even harder on this year's book. Before starting yearbooks with Entourage, the school had not put together a yearbook since the early 1990s. Every year we try to put together a book that will be a lasting memory for the students and also help the students to learn a bit about photography and design. Working with elementary aged students to create a themed yearbook can be challenging, but we are able to create a book the kids can be proud of. We have been placing a yearbook in the local library every year for community members to view and keep for future reference."
Started in 2011, this is the 7th year that the annual Entourage National Yearbook Competition has been held in recognition of schools with yearbooks created by students and school volunteers. To participate, schools had to submit their yearbook content into categories for overall yearbook theme, page design, photography, and cover design. This year, over 800 schools entered the competition.
Judging of the contest entries was based on a balanced rating across the wcj dimensions of creativity, originality and journalistic relevance. Schools were judged at separate levels: Elementary, Middle School and High School. 1st through 3rd place winners in each category receive various prizes like cameras, yearbook cover upgrades, and Columbia Scholastic Press Association membership.
See the winning yearbooks by visiting the link below:
http://www.entourageyearbooks.com/
About Entourage Yearbooks:
Founded in 2006, Entourage Yearbooks provides yearbooks to over 4,000 schools across the US and in 18 countries around the world. Entourage's unique collaborative yearbook technologies and industry leading production times has made the company one of the fastest growing in the country, recently recognized by Inc. Magazine as the 17th fastest growing private education company in the US.
For more information about Entourage Yearbooks, visit http://www.entourageyearbooks.com
