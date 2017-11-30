News By Tag
MFG.com Welcomes Todd McPhetridge as Vice President of Marketing
Creative Entrepreneur with Significant Marketing Expertise to Help Promote MFG.com as a Place of Discovery for Buyers and Suppliers
McPhetridge brings to the position more than 20 years of experience in ecommerce and both digital and search engine marketing. Prior to joining MFG.com, he provided ecommerce leadership and strategic advice to an Atlanta, Georgia–based furniture retailer. Earlier, for more than nine years, he oversaw marketing for a top swing set manufacturer where his team achieved a 66 percent increase in online sales in one year. Notably, McPhetridge is not new to MFG.com, having worked here previously from 2000 to 2003 and later returning in 2010 for a two-year engagement as the director of online marketing.
McPhetridge is an established landscape and commercial photographer with international sales of over 20,000 fine art prints. In addition, he directed two music videos for the Grammy Award–winning hip-hop band Arrested Development and has authored marketing advice on business development techniques for photographers.
Ron Hollis, president and CEO of MFG.com, says, "MFG.com is undergoing a period of redefinition and transformation designed to establish and communicate its true value proposition to the sourcing professionals and manufacturers it serves. More than anything else, the platform is a place of discovery where buyers can easily identify suppliers that will strengthen their supply chains and where manufacturers can efficiently find new customers in need of their skills. I can think of no one better wcj qualified than Todd McPhetridge to help articulate this message and assist me in formulating our growth and strategy going forward."
Todd McPhetridge says, "Buyers and manufacturers need a modern resource at their disposal to meet their distinct, but complementary, business needs. MFG.com is that resource, offering technology that can connect business parties across the country and around the world. The platform's value to the manufacturing community is undeniable, and demand will only increase as more U.S. companies adopt a 'Made in America' philosophy. I am thrilled to take on this challenge and assist Ron and the rest of the MFG.com team in helping MFG.com maximize its potential today and tomorrow."
About MFG.com
MFG.com is an online, manufacturing marketplace that instantly connects companies seeking custom manufacturing services with qualified contract manufacturers around the world, based on the requirements of the job being sourced. The platform is designed to help both buyers and suppliers develop long-term relationships by enabling technology that helps make the discovery process efficient. With members in 172 countries, MFG is the largest and most well-established marketplace of its kind in the world. For more information, please call 888-404-9686 or visit our website at www.mfg.com (http://www.mfg.com/?
