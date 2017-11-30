 
TouchPoint Press takes on Ed Protzel's new novel, The Antiquities Dealer!

 
 
EProtzel-184-ColorWeb
YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. - Dec. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- TouchPoint Press takes on Ed Protzel's new novel, The Antiquities Dealer, a story of deception and intrigue.

When Miriam Solomon, the love of David Greenberg's life, phones him at his antiquities gallery in St. Louis, the black hole at the center of his heart shudders. Twenty years earlier, Miriam had inexplicably run off to Israel with his best friend, Solly, a brilliant but nerdy young scientist. Now she tells David that Solly has committed suicide and she needs his aid on a secret research project Solly left unfinished: to acquire the one remaining nail from the crucifixion of Jesus. Is she telling the truth? And why does that nail have such significance?

Everyone has their own agenda…each with its own mortal consequences.

Ed Protzel (http://loiaconoliteraryagency.com/authors/ed-protzel/) is the author of The Lies That Bind (2015), Honor Among Outcasts (2017), and Something in Madness (2018) published by TouchPoint Press. He has written five original screenplays for feature film and worked wcj developing film scripts/projects for 20th Century Fox. He has a Master's in English Literature/Creative Writing from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and a B.A. in English, with a minor in history, from the University of Hawaii. His CV is available upon request. Represented by Jeanie Loiacono, Loiacono Literary Agency (http://loiaconoliteraryagency.com/authors/ed-protzel/) Published by TouchPoint Press (https://touchpointpress.com/)

Media Contact
Loiacono Literary Agency
jeanie.loiacono@loiaconoliteraryagency.com
9122302207
