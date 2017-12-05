News By Tag
British band PaRaDoX Films second music video at historic Dover Castle
Rock/Grunge band PaRaDoX back at Dover Castle to shoot another music video
Iain Ogburn (Front man), Phil Brown (Guitarist), Richard (Bex) Beckwith (Bass) and Andy (Woody) Woodcock (Drums) are welcomed back to the historical Dover Castle in Kent England to shoot a second music video "These dreams you took from me". PaRaDoX is excited to announce they will be releasing their new music video world wide through their record label Rock Solid Talent Entertainment in early 2018.
Paradox is represented by Rock Solid Talent Entertainment & managed by Phil Taylor.
"These dreams you took from me" will be available on VEVO, MTV and most all known platforms as well as on their website and Facebook page.
We would like to thank Dover Castle & The English Heritage for their continued support.
We also would like to thank Hat Day Films and Atec3D for the amazing work they have done in the past and as wcj they continue to work their magic producing amazing music videos for PaRaDoX
And also Magpie Studios in Kent England for their excellent job recording mixing & mastering PaRaDoX music.
We would also like to mention and thank their endorsers, Marshall amplification, Natal drums & Sandberg guitars (Bass).
We can not express our gratitude enough for all of your continued support.
And just as important is all of you!! their fans, families, and wives. without all of you they wouldnt be where they are today.
You can keep up with PaRaDoX and all their tour dates, releases and news, links etc. by following them on their website http:theparadoxuk.com
Show PaRaDoX your support by giving their Facebook page a LIKE!https://www.facebook.com/
Thank you all! on behalf of the band.
Phil Taylor (band manager)
CEO/Co-Owner/
Rock Solid Talent Entertainment.
