 
News By Tag
* Vevo
* Mtv
* Vh1
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
November 2017
30

British band PaRaDoX Films second music video at historic Dover Castle

Rock/Grunge band PaRaDoX back at Dover Castle to shoot another music video
 
 
These dreams you took from me
These dreams you took from me
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Vevo
* Mtv
* Vh1

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* London City - London, Greater - England

LONDON - Dec. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- PaRaDoX band members

Iain Ogburn (Front man), Phil Brown (Guitarist), Richard (Bex) Beckwith (Bass) and Andy (Woody) Woodcock (Drums) are welcomed back to the historical Dover Castle in Kent England to shoot a second music video "These dreams you took from me". PaRaDoX is excited to announce they will be releasing their new music video world wide through their record label Rock Solid Talent Entertainment in early 2018.

Paradox is represented by Rock Solid Talent Entertainment  & managed by Phil Taylor.

"These dreams you took from me"  will be available on VEVO, MTV and most all known platforms as well as on their website and Facebook page.

We would like to thank Dover Castle & The English Heritage for their continued support.

We also would like to thank Hat Day Films and Atec3D  for the amazing work they have done in the past and as wcj they continue to work their magic producing amazing music videos for PaRaDoX

And also Magpie Studios in Kent England for their excellent job recording mixing & mastering PaRaDoX  music.

We would also like to mention and thank their endorsers,  Marshall amplification, Natal drums & Sandberg guitars (Bass).

We can not express our gratitude enough for all of your continued support.

And just as important is all of you!!  their fans, families, and wives. without all of you they wouldnt be where they are today.

You can keep up with PaRaDoX and all their tour dates, releases and news, links etc. by following them on their website http:theparadoxuk.com

Show PaRaDoX your support by giving their Facebook page a LIKE!https://www.facebook.com/Theparadoxuk/

Thank you all! on behalf of the band.
Phil Taylor (band manager)
CEO/Co-Owner/Co-Founder @
Rock Solid Talent Entertainment.

Contact
Phil Taylor
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 05, 2017
Rock Solid Talent Entertainment News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share