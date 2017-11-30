IXYS UK Westcode launch new 4.5kV very high di/dt fast recovery diode (HP Sonic FRD)

IXYS UK adds new addition to its range of 4.5kv fast recovery diodes

IXYS UK Westcode 4.5kV Recovery Diode

Contact

GD Rectifiers

***@gdrectifiers.co.uk GD Rectifiers

End

-- The new addition to its range of 4.5kV fast recovery diodes (HP-sonic FRDs) with very high di/dt capability and soft recovery characteristics. The new diode has a nominal operating current of 460A and is optimised to be used in conjunction with IXYS UK's extensive range of press-pack IGBTs.The new diodes incorporate IXYS UK's most advanced die bonding technology, where the silicon die is bonded to a metallic disc using a low temperature sinter technology, replacing the older designs based on floating silicon. The new bonded die design offers a diode with improved thermal stability and very robust mechanical properties. The silicon is optimised with advanced processing to give unrivalled di/dt capability to more than 2kA/μs while retaining a soft recovery characteristic and low stitching losses.diodes are packaged in fully hermetic 26mm thick ceramic packages with copper electrodes and are compatible for series clamping in the same wcj stack as IXYS UK's range of very high current press-pack IGBTs. The 460A device has a 43mm die and is packaged in a 38mm electrode package with overall diameter of 60mm.The new HP sonic FRD is optimised for use with IXYS UK's range of 4.5kV press pack IGBTs; as both anti-parallel and neutral point clamp diodes (for multi-level converters) with IXYS UK's press-pack IGBT types T0240NB45E, T0340VB45G and T0510VB45A. The new diode is also suitable to be used as a snubber diode with IXYS UK's larger press-pack IGBTs such as T1600GB45G, T1800GB45E and the recently launched T2960BB45E. Alongside applications using the press-pack IGBT, the new diode is also suitable to be used as a snubber or clamp diode with other faster switching devices which require a diode with di/dt greater than 500A/us. The part number designation for the new diode isTypical applications for this new device include: utilities and HVDC applications, flexible AC transition systems, HVDC transition, statcoms, VSC SVC etc, medium voltage AC drives for harsh environments and ultra-high power, such as mining, marine and off-shore, gas and oil installations, renewable energy for wind turbines, hydro generation, wave generation and solar energy.GD Rectifiers is an official distributor for IXYS UK Westcode, and stock their complete range of Fuses, Heatsinks, Capacitors, Power Assemblies, Diodes, Distributed Gate Thyristors, Fast Turn-off Thyristors, GTO Thyristors, Medium Voltage Thyristors and IGBTs.GD Rectifiers have been an authorised UK distributor for IXYS, IXYS UK Westcode, IXYS RF and IXYS Colorado for over twenty three years.For further information on all IXYS UK Westcode products, please call GD Rectifiers on: 01444 243 452 or emailwww.gdrectifiers.co.uk