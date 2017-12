2018 Ready to Rocket Call for Nominations

Rocket Builders Seeking High Growth Technology Companies for the 16th Consecutive Year

-- Rocket Builders is Seeking Nominations for the 2018 "Ready to Rocket" and "Emerging Rockets" Lists. This recognition program will showcase companies in ICT, Digital Health, Life Science and CleanTech sectors and will be presented March 8th 2018. Rocket Builders is joined by CBRE, Garibaldi Capital, Go Recruitment, McMillan LLP, the City of New Westminster and PwC in welcoming new nominations.BC is home to many of Canada's most exciting technology companies. Rocket Builders has built a unique methodology for analyzing market trends and using this knowledge to predict revenue growth in the coming year. Each year Rocket Builders publishes lists which profile the BC companies that have the greatest potential in the coming year.The "Ready to Rocket" Lists feature top technology companies that are best positioned to capitalize on the largest growth trends in the technology industry. This upcoming list will be the 16th year of this recognition list. We expect that companies selected to the "Ready to Rocket" list will outperform the economy and represent important trends that are creating rapid revenue growth.Nominations can be submitted online at: http://www.readytorocket.com/ p/nominations.html CBRE www.cbre.caGaribaldi Capital www.garibaldicapital.comGo Recruitment www.gorecruitment.comMcMillan LLP www.mcmillan.cathe City of New Westminster www.newwestcity.caPwC www.pwc.com/caThe Rocket Recognition Program features two branded lists of companies. The "Ready to Rocket" list profiles information technology companies with the greatest potential for revenue growth in the coming year. The "Emerging Rockets" list profiles technology companies from multiple technology sectors with great potential for investment and market breakthroughs in the coming year. Both wcj lists are predictive of future success making them unique in approach and unique in value for our business audience. "Ready to Rocket" and "Emerging Rockets: are trademarks of Rocket Builders, a respected management consulting firm servicing the technology industry.Rocket Builders is a management consulting firm providing sales and marketing services. With a focus on helping technology companies to grow and prosper, Rocket Builders has a proven track record of success with its clients. Since 2000, we have been engaged in market research, market planning, business development initiatives, strategic selling, and product launches for over 500 organizations.http://www.rocketbuilders.com