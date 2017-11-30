News By Tag
2018 Ready to Rocket Call for Nominations
Rocket Builders Seeking High Growth Technology Companies for the 16th Consecutive Year
BC is home to many of Canada's most exciting technology companies. Rocket Builders has built a unique methodology for analyzing market trends and using this knowledge to predict revenue growth in the coming year. Each year Rocket Builders publishes lists which profile the BC companies that have the greatest potential in the coming year.
The "Ready to Rocket" Lists feature top technology companies that are best positioned to capitalize on the largest growth trends in the technology industry. This upcoming list will be the 16th year of this recognition list. We expect that companies selected to the "Ready to Rocket" list will outperform the economy and represent important trends that are creating rapid revenue growth.
Nominations can be submitted online at: http://www.readytorocket.com/
About the Sponsors:
CBRE www.cbre.ca
Garibaldi Capital www.garibaldicapital.com
Go Recruitment www.gorecruitment.com
McMillan LLP www.mcmillan.ca
the City of New Westminster www.newwestcity.ca
PwC www.pwc.com/
About the Rocket Recognition Program
The Rocket Recognition Program features two branded lists of companies. The "Ready to Rocket" list profiles information technology companies with the greatest potential for revenue growth in the coming year. The "Emerging Rockets" list profiles technology companies from multiple technology sectors with great potential for investment and market breakthroughs in the coming year. Both wcj lists are predictive of future success making them unique in approach and unique in value for our business audience. "Ready to Rocket" and "Emerging Rockets: are trademarks of Rocket Builders, a respected management consulting firm servicing the technology industry.
http://www.readytorocket.com
About Rocket Builders
Rocket Builders is a management consulting firm providing sales and marketing services. With a focus on helping technology companies to grow and prosper, Rocket Builders has a proven track record of success with its clients. Since 2000, we have been engaged in market research, market planning, business development initiatives, strategic selling, and product launches for over 500 organizations.
http://www.rocketbuilders.com
Contact
Rocket Builders
***@rocketbuilders.com
