 
News By Tag
* Business Recognition
* Revenue Growth
* Ready to Rocket
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Vancouver
  British Columbia
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
November 2017
30

2018 Ready to Rocket Call for Nominations

Rocket Builders Seeking High Growth Technology Companies for the 16th Consecutive Year
 
 
Ready to Rocket - Nominations Open for 2018
Ready to Rocket - Nominations Open for 2018
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Business Recognition
Revenue Growth
Ready to Rocket

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Vancouver - British Columbia - Canada

Subject:
Events

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Dec. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Rocket Builders is Seeking Nominations for the 2018 "Ready to Rocket" and "Emerging Rockets" Lists. This recognition program will showcase companies in ICT, Digital Health, Life Science and CleanTech sectors and will be presented March 8th 2018. Rocket Builders is joined by CBRE, Garibaldi Capital, Go Recruitment, McMillan LLP, the City of New Westminster and PwC in welcoming new nominations.

BC is home to many of Canada's most exciting technology companies. Rocket Builders has built a unique methodology for analyzing market trends and using this knowledge to predict revenue growth in the coming year. Each year Rocket Builders publishes lists which profile the BC companies that have the greatest potential in the coming year.

The "Ready to Rocket" Lists feature top technology companies that are best positioned to capitalize on the largest growth trends in the technology industry. This upcoming list will be the 16th year of this recognition list. We expect that companies selected to the "Ready to Rocket" list will outperform the economy and represent important trends that are creating rapid revenue growth.

Nominations can be submitted online at: http://www.readytorocket.com/p/nominations.html

About the Sponsors:
CBRE www.cbre.ca
Garibaldi Capital www.garibaldicapital.com
Go Recruitment www.gorecruitment.com
McMillan LLP www.mcmillan.ca
the City of New Westminster www.newwestcity.ca
PwC www.pwc.com/ca

About the Rocket Recognition Program
The Rocket Recognition Program features two branded lists of companies. The "Ready to Rocket" list profiles information technology companies with the greatest potential for revenue growth in the coming year. The "Emerging Rockets" list profiles technology companies from multiple technology sectors with great potential for investment and market breakthroughs in the coming year. Both wcj lists are predictive of future success making them unique in approach and unique in value for our business audience. "Ready to Rocket" and "Emerging Rockets: are trademarks of Rocket Builders, a respected management consulting firm servicing the technology industry.

http://www.readytorocket.com

About Rocket Builders
Rocket Builders is a management consulting firm providing sales and marketing services. With a focus on helping technology companies to grow and prosper, Rocket Builders has a proven track record of success with its clients. Since 2000, we have been engaged in market research, market planning, business development initiatives, strategic selling, and product launches for over 500 organizations.

http://www.rocketbuilders.com

Contact
Rocket Builders
***@rocketbuilders.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rocketbuilders.com Email Verified
Tags:Business Recognition, Revenue Growth, Ready to Rocket
Industry:Technology
Location:Vancouver - British Columbia - Canada
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share