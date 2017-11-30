News By Tag
Sheryl Underwood Radio Announces 153rd Affiliate; Now in 9 of the Top 10 Radio Markets in the U
Sheryl Underwood Radio affiliates have the chance to program their own music around the content and infrastructure Sheryl Underwood Radio provides. Sheryl and the crew offer engaging conversation and commentary around current events, trending topics and sports.
Sheryl Underwood Radio has a presence all across the country, including affiliates in Montana, South Dakota and New Mexico. The show is throughout various locations in the South and on the East Coast; in every urban market from California into the Midwest; on 21 HBCU campuses and in the Virgin Islands.
Sheryl Underwood Radio is the vision of its namesake, Sheryl Underwood, television personality, radio host, entertainer, businesswoman and philanthropist. Sheryl, seen daily by nearly 3 million daytime viewers of THE TALK on CBS television, has over 1 million social media followers and has earned six Emmy nominations and a subsequent win for "Best Daytime Talk Show" with the ladies of THE TALK.
Sheryl says, "I have an amazing team who is committed to the vision, growth and success of the brand. We've worked to intentionally to create a product that all stations and programmers can insert into their station's format."
Rob Wilkins, Senior Vice President of Affiliate Relations and Promotions, says "The incredible growth of Sheryl Underwood Radio can be tied directly to Sheryl Underwood's vision and thinking outside the traditional syndication model. With Sheryl, it is all about content distribution."
According wcj to Vic Frost, Executive Producer for Sheryl Underwood Radio, "Sheryl has truly changed the syndicated radio game. With radio-friendly programming, extraordinary content and humor. This formula works, and having 153 affiliates is the evidence."
In addition, Sheryl Underwood Radio offers Public Service Announcements and Black Radio Solidarity Day campaigns that promote "doing good in the neighborhood."
Sheryl Underwood Radio is Sheryl Underwood, Kyle Erby, Harry Southerland, James Kelley, Courtney Black and Executive Producer Vic Frost. The show airs weekdays on terrestrial radio, on TuneIn.com and anytime on Sheryl Underwood THE APP!
For more information about becoming a Sheryl Underwood Radio Affiliate call Rob Wilkins, Senior VP of Affiliate Relations & Promotions (818) 968-0283.
Sheryl Underwood Radio Affiliates located in 9 of the top 10 radio markets are listed below:
1 WBQE-LPFM 102.3 New York (Brooklyn)
2 KLBP-LPFM 99.1 Los Angeles (Long Beach)
3 WGHC-LPFM 98.3 Chicago
3 WOSDRADIO Chicago
3 WVTCRADIO Chicago
3 WGFMRADIO Chicago
3 Vibe-In Chicago
4 KOSA Radio Oakland
5 KKVI-LPFM 98.3 Dallas
5 KEBN Dallas
6 KMAZ-LPFM 102.5 Houston
6 KJMZ Global Radio Houston
7 HUR VOICES Sirius/XM 141 Washington
7 HBCU Sirius/XM 142 Washington
8 IBNX RADIO NETWORK Atlanta
8 #TALKNX Atlanta
10 Boston Praise TV and Radio Boston
10 WPLA Boston
SUR HBCU Radio Affiliates
WVAS-FM 90.7 ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY
KUAP-FM 89.7 UNIVERSITY ARKANSAS PINE BLUFF
HUR VOICES XM 14 HOWARD UNIVERSITY
WRWS-LPFM 99.1. BETHUNE-COOKMAN
WASU-LPFM 92.7. ALBANY STATE UNIVERSITY
WFVS-FM 96.9. FORT VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY
WPRL-FM 91.7. ALCORN STATE UNIVERSITY
WVSD-FM 91.7. MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY
WNAA-FM 90.1. NORTH CAROLINA A&T STATE UNIVERSITY
WAUG-AM 750. ST. AUGUSTINE'S COLLEGE
WRVS-FM 89.9. ELIZABETH CITY STATE
WCSU-FM 88.9. CENTRAL STATE UNIVERSITY
KALU-FM 89.3. LANGSTON UNIVERSITY
WWLU-FM 88.7. LINCOLN UNIVERSITY
WBCT-FM 90.9. BENEDICT COLLEGE
WVCD-AM 790. VOORHEES COLLEGE
WVCD-FM 96.5. VOORHEES COLLEGE
WOBS-LPFM 106.1. SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WLCD-LPFM 98.7. LANE COLLEGE
TSU RADIO TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
WNSB-FM 91.1. NORFOLK STATE
http://www.sherylunderwoodradio.com/
