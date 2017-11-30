Sheryl Underwood Radio Announces 153rd Affiliate; Now in 9 of the Top 10 Radio Markets in the U

End

Sheryl Underwood Radio—with the addition of its WSCR Soul City Radio in Frederick, Maryland—announces that it is in the country. Sheryl Underwood Radio affiliates have the chance to program their own music around the content and infrastructure Sheryl Underwood Radio provides. Sheryl and the crew offer engaging conversation and commentary around current events, trending topics and sports.

Sheryl Underwood Radio has a presence all across the country, including affiliates in Montana, South Dakota and New Mexico. The show is throughout various locations in the South and on the East Coast; in every urban market from California into the Midwest; on 21 HBCU campuses and in the Virgin Islands.

Sheryl Underwood Radio is the vision of its namesake, Sheryl Underwood, television personality, radio host, entertainer, businesswoman and philanthropist. Sheryl, seen daily by nearly 3 million daytime viewers of THE TALK on CBS television, has over 1 million social media followers and has earned six Emmy nominations and a subsequent win for "Best Daytime Talk Show" with the ladies of THE TALK.

Sheryl says, "I have an amazing team who is committed to the vision, growth and success of the brand. We've worked to intentionally to create a product that all stations and programmers can insert into their station's format."

Rob Wilkins, Senior Vice President of Affiliate Relations and Promotions, says "The incredible growth of Sheryl Underwood Radio can be tied directly to Sheryl Underwood's vision and thinking outside the traditional syndication model. With Sheryl, it is all about content distribution."

According to Vic Frost, Executive Producer for Sheryl Underwood Radio, "Sheryl has truly changed the syndicated radio game. With radio-friendly programming, extraordinary content and humor. This formula works, and having 153 affiliates is the evidence."

In addition, Sheryl Underwood Radio offers Public Service Announcements and Black Radio Solidarity Day campaigns that promote "doing good in the neighborhood."

Sheryl Underwood Radio is Sheryl Underwood, Kyle Erby, Harry Southerland, James Kelley, Courtney Black and Executive Producer Vic Frost. The show airs weekdays on terrestrial radio, on TuneIn.com and anytime on SherylUnderwood.com.

For more information about becoming a Sheryl Underwood Radio Affiliate call Rob Wilkins, Senior VP of Affiliate Relations & Promotions (818) 968-0283.