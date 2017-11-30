Chicago/Northfield Architect Featured on Chicago AM Radio Show

The Lively Radio Interview Covered a Variety of Home-Related Topics

-- Architect and designer Lenore Weiss, AIA, LEED-AP, principal of Lenore Weiss Studios in Chicago, was recently interviewed on WGN-AM, a Chicago, Illinois-based major market radio station. Frank Fontana, host of the "Frank Fontana Show" that is broadcast on Sunday afternoons from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm CST, regularly interviews Chicago-area professionals about their professions. Weiss and Fontana discussed the fast-growing phenomenon of Empty Nesters; the evolution of urban living; how homeowners in different cultures design and organize their living spaces; and utilizing the ancient principles of Feng Shui in modern American homes. Weiss will return to the Fontana show in the coming months.Lenore Weiss graduated with an Architectural Degree from the University of Illinois at Champaign, with studies in interior design and psychology. Later, Lenore studied abroad at wcj the Ecole d'Architecture de Versailles, France. "This helped form my creative sensibilities,"she explains. "I can appreciate historical approaches to architecture, evaluate state-of-the-art ideas from multi-disciplinary and international sources, and combine these to create environments that elevate my clients' lifestyles."After working at well-established Chicago architecture firms and accumulating a broad background in varied project types, she co-founded Full Circle Architects, an award-winning architecture and design firm. Because of her passion for the symbiotic relationship between people and their environments, Lenore became a national speaker, teacher and design consultant.She founded Lenore Weiss Studios with the purpose of creating unique, artful solutions for high-quality residential and commercial architectural design.Lenore Weiss Studios are located in Chicago and Northfield. For more information, call (844) 597-1818 or view her web site at: www.