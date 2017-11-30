News By Tag
Long-Established Winnetka Dental Practice Introduces New Location
Old Meets New as High-Tech Dental Facility Opens in Vintage Building
Dental practices are common on the North Shore. What makes the dentists at Winnetka Dental Group so unique is they are also prosthodontists. The American College of Prosthodontists defines a prosthodontist as, "A dentist who has completed dental school plus three additional years of advanced training and education in an ADA-accredited prosthodontic graduate program. They specialize in treating and handling dental and facial problems that involve restoring missing tooth and jaw structures. A prosthodontist is highly trained in cosmetics, dental implants, crowns, bridges, dentures, and temporomandibular disorders." Dr. Czarkowski adds, "We are not a 'quick-fix' dental wcj practice. As a destination location for patients seeking proven treatment options to achieve their desired results, we provide all the time and expertise needed for our patients to make the best decisions regarding their dental health."
The field of prosthodontics has grown dramatically. Computer technology, combined with new products and materials have made it possible for dental patients to realize remarkable results that were not possible until recently. Even dentures may become a thing of the past, thanks to dental implants and the "All on Four" procedure. For these and other treatments, Dr. Czarkowski and Dr. Schelkopf have the extensive training and experience required to diagnose routine and complicated cosmetic and reconstructive dental issues and correct them on-site and in a timely manner.
Winnetka Dental Group, Ltd. is located at 715 Elm Street in Winnetka. For more information, call (847) 441-5939 or visit their web site at: www.mczarkowskidds.com
