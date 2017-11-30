 
News By Tag
* Representation
* Media
* Diversity
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Minneapolis
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
November 2017
30

The Hues Company Announces its Hues Esteem Movement on First Anniversary

Campaign Explores Issues of Representation, Community, and Pride across Communities of Color
 
 
Photo Credit: VB Photography
Photo Credit: VB Photography
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Representation
* Media
* Diversity

Industry:
* Beauty

Location:
* Minneapolis - Minnesota - US

Subject:
* Features

MINNEAPOLIS - Dec. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Hues Company, creators of HuesBox, its health, beauty and wellness subscription box service for people of color, today unveil The Hues Esteem Movement, a multi-media campaign exploring issues of representation, community, and pride across communities of color. Videos highlight the wide range of skin tones and cultures in the U.S., a photo spread editorializes the beauty of inclusivity, and round table discussions give voice to social concerns of underrepresented groups.

The Hues Esteem Movement celebrates the diversity of experiences and beauties across the diaspora. "Too often we see big brand names fail to adequately represent the range of consumer needs in underrepresented communities. Or, even worse, brands ghettoize diversity to pander to communities to which they are not genuinely dedicated." explained co-founder Dr. Jasmine L. Harris. "The Hues Company is committed to amplifying the voices and experiences of people of color because as black women, we personally understand the pain of under representation in the marketplace."

In its first year, The Hues Company inaugural brand, HuesBox, sold over 2,000 boxes to all fifty states and Canada, generating more than $30,000 in revenue over the same time period. The Hues Company brands work together to encourage consumer market influence and support entrepreneurship in communities of color.

For The Hues Esteem Movement campaign wcj local models got together with founders, Jasmine, Jenaé, and Robin Harris on a cloudy Saturday afternoon last summer to discuss inclusion in the world around them. Local black woman photographer Victoria B. of VB Photography, captured everyone's unique beauty over the entire day in a series of editorial photos. "I loved being a part of this campaign," said a featured model. "I felt so fortunate to spend the day shooting and filming with such an amazing group of men and women of color."

Listen as people of color define their skin tones outside of the racialized boxes we're often forced to adhere to in American society. Look at the spectrum of skin colors and rich cultural communities so often ignored, and watch as these young people engage each other on important social issues. "We wanted to highlight the range of beautiful skin tones in this country on the first anniversary of The Hues Company founding. Each of the models brought a unique perspective, shade, and set of experiences," said co-founder Jenaé Harris. "This shouldn't be difficult to do, especially for big brands with big budgets," she asserted. "If we can do it, so can they."

"Because communities of color are our first priority, we will continue to champion equitable representation across media," explained co-founder Robin Harris. "The Hues Esteem Movement is just one vehicle by which we can promote inclusion and diversity in the consumer marketplace."For more information about the Hues Esteem Movement, and to see more campaign content please follow The Hues Company on Facebook, Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/thehuescompany/?hl=en), and Twitter (https://twitter.com/HuesBox). If you're interested in additional information about The Hues Company, HuesBox, or The Hues Celebrity Gifting Experiences, email us at info@huesbox.com.

Media Contact
Dr. Jasmine L. Harris
Co-Founder and Director of Communications
info@huesbox.com
End
Source:
Email:***@huesbox.com Email Verified
Tags:Representation, Media, Diversity
Industry:Beauty
Location:Minneapolis - Minnesota - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Hues Company News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share