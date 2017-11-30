News By Tag
The Hues Company Announces its Hues Esteem Movement on First Anniversary
Campaign Explores Issues of Representation, Community, and Pride across Communities of Color
The Hues Esteem Movement celebrates the diversity of experiences and beauties across the diaspora. "Too often we see big brand names fail to adequately represent the range of consumer needs in underrepresented communities. Or, even worse, brands ghettoize diversity to pander to communities to which they are not genuinely dedicated." explained co-founder Dr. Jasmine L. Harris. "The Hues Company is committed to amplifying the voices and experiences of people of color because as black women, we personally understand the pain of under representation in the marketplace."
In its first year, The Hues Company inaugural brand, HuesBox, sold over 2,000 boxes to all fifty states and Canada, generating more than $30,000 in revenue over the same time period. The Hues Company brands work together to encourage consumer market influence and support entrepreneurship in communities of color.
For The Hues Esteem Movement campaign wcj local models got together with founders, Jasmine, Jenaé, and Robin Harris on a cloudy Saturday afternoon last summer to discuss inclusion in the world around them. Local black woman photographer Victoria B. of VB Photography, captured everyone's unique beauty over the entire day in a series of editorial photos. "I loved being a part of this campaign," said a featured model. "I felt so fortunate to spend the day shooting and filming with such an amazing group of men and women of color."
Listen as people of color define their skin tones outside of the racialized boxes we're often forced to adhere to in American society. Look at the spectrum of skin colors and rich cultural communities so often ignored, and watch as these young people engage each other on important social issues. "We wanted to highlight the range of beautiful skin tones in this country on the first anniversary of The Hues Company founding. Each of the models brought a unique perspective, shade, and set of experiences,"
"Because communities of color are our first priority, we will continue to champion equitable representation across media," explained co-founder Robin Harris. "The Hues Esteem Movement is just one vehicle by which we can promote inclusion and diversity in the consumer marketplace."
