Hawaii Island Realtor is Co-Chair of Annual Kona Christmas Parade
Hawaii Island Realtor Renee Kraft has donated hundreds of hours of community service over the years helping to organize Kona's popular annual community Christmas parade.
This year's parade will be held on December 9th starting at 5 p.m. at the Kekua'okalani Gym, progressing along Kuakini Ave. to Palani Rd., turning onto Ali'i Dr., making its way through Kailua-Kona Village ending at the Royal Kona Resort. Uncle Bo Campos, president of Kai 'Opua Canoe Club and Race Commissioner of the Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association, has been named the parade's Grand Marshal. This year's parade theme is "The Magic of Christmas Kona Style."
The popular community tradition is truly a labor of love for those that organize it. Traditionally, many of the organizers of the community Christmas parade and the Kailua-Kona 4th of July Parade are Rotarians, members from the community, and other civic groups. Together, the Kailua-Kona Community Parade Association enjoys bringing the community together in these two very special events, right here in our beautiful Kailua-Kona Village.
Believing strongly in giving back to her community, Renee joined the Rotary Club of Kona in 2005. She has been deeply involved in helping to organize the annual Kailua-Kona Community Christmas Parade and Kailua-Kona 4th of July Parade as co-chair.
"The value of community service projects was instilled in me as a youth in school and I am very thankful for that," says Renee. "Since joining, I was asked to service on the parade committee and here I am 24 parades later still doing it!"
Renee says the duties and responsibilities of organizing such a large – and eagerly anticipated - community event compliment her work as a Realtor.
"I do this because I love seeing the joy of Christmas on thousands of faces, especially our keiki, along the parade route and seeing the smiles on veterans' faces during the 4th of July parade," says Renee. "I think it's an important facet of giving back to where we live."
"We're proud that our agents are active in the community," says Eileen Lacerte, owner of Hawaii Beach and Golf Properties. "We live and work here and love being part of the community."
Renee, who was born and raised on Oahu, has a special fondness for Kona, having spent summers here since she was four years old. A full time resident of Kailua-Kona since 2003, Renee says, "I'm grateful that my summer home is my home now. Not only do we enjoy the seasonal avocados that my grandmother planted over 40 years ago, I love sharing the harvest with my neighbors, clients, and my colleagues. Hawai'i Island is very special," says Renee. "Kona will always have my heart. I love it here."
Renee H. Kraft is an active member of Rotary Club of Kona and a real estate agent with Hawaii Beach and Golf Properties, a boutique brokerage specializing in luxury oceanfront and resort properties along the Kohala and Kona coasts. Headquartered at the Shops of Mauna Lani, Hawaii Beach and Golf is open seven days a week, 11 hours a day. You can reach Renee H. Kraft at Renee@HawaiiBeachGolf.com or (808) 345-2108.
Now in its 33rd year, the annual Kailua-Kona Community Christmas Parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 9, at 5 p.m. kicking off at the at the Kekua'okalani Gym. For more information, go to www.ParadesinKona.com.
Eileen Lacerte
***@hawaiibeachgolf.com
