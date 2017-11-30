Honan Insurance Group & MBS Insurance partner in JV to improve life insurance solutions for clients

Contact

Australian owned insurance and financial services broker Honan Insurance Group CEO Damien Honan and leading risk specialist practice MBS Insurance partner Drew Burden have announced they have joined forces to create a new companyLaunched yesterday, the new life insurance venture is an important step in Honan's 53year history of leveraging a broad network of specialists to bring relevant expertise to its clients.Commenting further, Damien Honan said since the inception of the company over five decades ago, the group has operated to ensure clients are provided the very best insurance and financial solutions to address their needs."The alliance with MBS Insurance under the Honan Life Insurance Group gives us the ability to enhance our marketplace and client offering with a more inclusive integrated insurance service", added Damien Honan.Drew Burden said, "As a leading life insurance specialist, we are excited to be joining Honan Insurance Group under this new brand. Collectively we bring together the best of our respective organisations to create a new way to engage with clients and support them to protect their financial futures".Headquartered in Sydney, MBS Insurance was started in 2006. Over the years the practice has grown steadily through adherence to the highest standards of best practice and through its business infrastructure provides a comprehensive risk offering to clients.Today, MBS Insurance is a highly regarded rapidly growing national risk specialist. The JV with Honan Insurance Group is both an important milestone and acknowledgement of the organisation's standing in the financial advisory sector.Australia is one of the most highly developed and fastest growing economies in the world underpinned by a financial services sector with an overwhelming volume of offerings and complexities between standalone insurance products and offerings inside superannuation funds."Through specialisation MBS Insurance has been very successful in this environment over a long time and the JV with Honan Insurance Group positions our brand as an industry leader with distinctive strengths", Drew Burden said.Honan Insurance Group has over 180 employees with offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, New Zealand, Singapore and the US. Evolving into a global organisation was achieved in November 2001 when the group became a member of the Worldwide Broker Network (WBN), the world's largest network of independent property and casualty brokers and employee benefits consultants, giving Honan the capability to provide a truly integrated global service.Over the years Honan's partnership with the WBN has wcj strengthened, with Honan solidifying their position as the Risk Partner of Choice in Australia and New Zealand, eventually encompassing the entire Asia Pacific region.Damien Honan concluded, "Honan Life Insurance Group is on an exciting growth journey and this new alliance will provide a valuable point of difference for us as an organisation and increase the value we provide to our clients."www.honan.com.auwww.mbsinsurance.com.au