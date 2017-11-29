News By Tag
Mom's Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of November 2017
Mom's Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products & services to earn our distinction. The products & services you see here have been rigorously evaluated by consumers & experts around the world & are held to the highest standards.
*** November Highlights ***
Designed just for kids, LeapPad Ultimate is the perfect kid-safe learning tablet. This tablet includes $110 worth of games, apps and videos so kids can learn and play right away.
The award-winning Force of Nature Starter Kit is a little appliance that uses electricity to turn salt, water & vinegar into a non-toxic cleaner as effective as bleach. It's so safe you can spray it on even baby toys, teethers or pacifiers without needing to rinse.
Listening with My Heart reminds us of the other golden rule—to treat ourselves with the same kindness we give to others. This award-winning book touches on the universal themes of kindness, friendship and self-compassion. It includes kid-friendly self-compassion/
Full Release:
Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are wcj scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.
"Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom's Choice Awards®. "We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists;
This month, Mom's Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:
• Online Resources
• Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
• Educational Products & Electronic Learning
• Apps and Software
• Activities, Crafts & Hobbies
• Home / Mobile Audio & Viewing (Music, Storytelling, etc.)
• Children's Picture Books
• Toys, Games & Puzzles
• Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)
• Young Adult Books
• Adult Books
• Miscellaneous
To see the full list of November 2017 award-winning products, please view the full media release here: https://www.momschoiceawards.com/
