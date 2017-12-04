News By Tag
Engineered Tax Services Warmly Welcomes New Director of Business Development, Jason Thompson
Jason's Background
Jason started in the banking and finance industry when he landed a personal banking position with Vectra Bank Colorado at 19-years-old. He worked there for two years while attending Red Rocks Community College. After graduating from there, he attended Ithaca College for two years while working for a Merrill Lynch financial advisor.
From there, Jason worked in Denver as a contractor before landing a job with PeopleSoft as a financial analyst. Once the company was bought by Oracle, Jason decided he wanted to get back in to lending and banking, so he got a job with the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority. His role was to underwrite and manage a portfolio of commercial real estate loans. Jason continued his career path at a job with a startup bank called Citywide Lending Group International.
"I was in a senior underwriting role - underwriting mostly new construction deals and some energy deals. Citywide failed a few years later, or rather they just stopped lending. They were a private bank with just two owners. After this, I got in to commercial financing where I sold asset based loans," said Jason.
During Jason's time with Citywide, wcj who let him work remotely, he moved and settled in Atlanta to live closer to his family. There he got a commercial financing job with a company called Briar Capital, and then moved to a job managing a portfolio of commercial financing loans for a company called Commercial Financing Group.
"But throughout my time at my last job, I had wanted to be back in commercial real estate in some way. During that time, I met Julio (Gonzalez, CEO of ETS) and Mike (D'Onofrio, Managing Director of ETS) who thought I would be a good addition to the ETS team," said Jason.
Fun Facts About Jason
· He is originally from Colorado and is a diehard Broncos fan.
· He loves being outdoors fishing, hiking, and playing tennis.
· He has an 11-year-old son named Tanner who lives in Colorado.
· He is in love with Patricia Lee.
About Engineered Tax Services
ETS is the largest specialty tax firm in the United States with its headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida. ETS is owned by CEO and nationally recognized tax reform expert, Julio Gonzalez. Find out more about specialty taxes and tax reform at http://engineeredtaxservices.com.
