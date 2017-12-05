Next Century Publishing Announces the New Book, "Blood Fiction" by Diane Elliott

BLOOD FICTION

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Books

* Publishing

* Author Industry:

* Books Location:

* Bozeman - Montana - US

Contact

Next Century Publishing

***@goread.com Next Century Publishing

End

-- Next Century Publishing is pleased to announce the new book Blood Fiction by Diane Elliott.Diane Elliott has published short stories, poetry, and articles in a variety of publications including, Negative Capability, Grasslands Review, Korone, Late Knocking Yokoi, Writer's Bar-B-Q, Montana Arts, and Distinctly Montana. Her short stories and poems have won awards from the National Writers Club and the Montana Institute of Arts, and she also received the Mary Brennen Clapp Poetry Award. In 1993, the Montana Ballet Company commissioned Elliott to adapt her verse novel, Songs of Bernie Bjorn, for a multimedia production, Impersonating Bernie, which was funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts. Her novel "Strength of Stone" garnered the Willa finalist award in historical fiction and was short-listed for the 2003 William Saroyan Prize for Literature. View her website atWhile speaking with Diane, she had this to say about her book:"I did not write Blood Fiction because I am bipolar. Our protagonist, Frannie Marie, wrote this story through me because I, along with about 2.6 million other American adults, live with her affliction. I was drawn to her story because I wanted to share this personality in all her glory and tragedy; she's bright, thoughtful and represents millions who are no less than she. More important is our need to be able to talk about ourselves with openness and honesty. This is the only way any of us can rise above our limitations. wcj To know thy self is not enough. No matter what our afflictions, we must share ourselves with each other in order to grow."When asked to describe her book she says:"In the book, Frannie Marie Martin Hanks, leaves her husband for dead and runs away from home looking to find family she has never known. In the process she discovers who she is. Bipolar personalities come in a kaleidoscope of colors as varied as the un-afflicted populace they inhabit. Blood Fiction is one woman's remarkable journey into family and self."About Next Century Publishing (NCP): NCP is a hybrid publishing company that has carved out a niche by offering a wide variety of publishing services to its clients. At NCP, an author's needs are assessed, and the right publishing platform is suggested based on those desires. From simple E-book publishing to traditional trade publishing, NCP does it all.NCP's revenues have grown by over 200 percent in each of the past three years. With offices in Austin, Toronto, and Panama, the company is now prepared for another triple digit growth year.