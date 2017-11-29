News By Tag
San Antonio Nerd Night to Host Benefit for CASA
Tickets available now for second annual Pre-South Gametacular tabletop gaming event to take place January 11, 2018 supporting abused and neglected children.
PAX is a series of gaming conventions held in Seattle, Boston, Melbourne, Philadelphia, and San Antonio. Founded by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik, authors of the popular web comic Penny Arcade (http://penny-
The Gametacular will run from 4:00 pm until midnight on January 11th at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Proceeds from the event will benefit CASA – Child Advocates San Antonio. In addition to cash donations at the event, San Antonio Nerd Night will be holding a silent auction, as well as accepting in-kind donations of shoes, socks and pajamas.
Last year's event had attendance of nearly 200 gamers from across the country and raised more than $2,600 in cash and in-kind donations in support of Texas Burn Survivor Society. This year, moving to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center has allowed Nerd Night to more than double their available space, with seating for more than 400.
All San Antonio Nerd Night events are free to attend, with donations encouraged. Guest speakers from CASA will briefly address the group early in the evening. Nerd Night offers open tabletop board gaming for all ages and interests with a well-stocked game library and plenty of people willing to teach their favorite games to others. In addition to the silent auction, attendees at this special event should expect game demos and giveaways from sponsors. There is food available for purchase inside the convention center and San Antonio Nerd Night is planning a cash bar.
"We had wonderful feedback from our attendees last year and are very wcj excited about this new, larger space," said Stephanie Newman, San Antonio Nerd Night founder. "We are hopeful that the generosity of the PAX gaming community will result in an increase in donations from last year, and that this year's attendees will enjoy the expanded event. We'd love for the Gametacular to continue to grow and become a fixture in the PAX community."
Tickets are available now at http://bit.ly/
ABOUT SAN ANTONIO NERD NIGHT
San Antonio Nerd Night is a 501(c)(3) public charity formed by tabletop gamers working together to improve their community by "Gaming for Good." Game nights foster community, strengthen families and build relationships and friendships among the people who play together. San Antonio Nerd Night partners monthly with a San Antonio nonprofit or charity with a focus on helping the city's vulnerable populations. Learn more about San Antonio Nerd Night at sanerdnight.org.
ABOUT CASA:
The mission of Child Advocates San Antonio is to recruit, train, and supervise court-appointed volunteer Advocates who provide constancy for abused and neglected children and youth while advocating for services and placement in safe and permanent homes.
Since its establishment in 1984, Child Advocates San Antonio has grown to include almost 500 volunteers serving approximately 1,600 children and youth annually. Recognizing that every child has a fundamental right to have someone whose full attention is focused on his or her needs, the organization has committed to a simple but powerful vision: helping to change the lives of every abused and neglected child entering State protective care by 2020.
Learn more about Child Advocates San Antonio at casa-satx.org.
