News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Pair of market fresh collections out of New York will co-headline Nye & Company's Dec. 13-14 auction
Quality items from collections in Southampton and Gramercy Park, N.Y, unseen and off the market for decades, will co-headline a Collectors' Passion & Estate Treasures Auction on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 13-14, by Nye & Company Auctioneers.
Session 1 (December 13th) will be live only (498 lots) in Nye & Company Auctioneers' gallery, located at 20 Beach Street in Bloomfield, New Jersey, starting at 10 am. Session 2 (December 14th) will be online-only (lots 499-739). It will begin to close at 10 am. Both times are Eastern.
Also offered will be a local collection from Bloomfield that includes silver, Sheffield, pewter, furniture and interesting smalls. For those unable to attend in person, online bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. The entire catalog can be viewed now, online, in color, at www.nyeandcompany.com.
The auction will be led by a fine group of English and American period furniture, sterling silver flatware sets by major makers, fine estate jewelry pieces, gorgeous plush rugs, original artwork and gift-worthy decorative accessories, such as a first-half 19th century Smith & Son (London) terrestrial globe on a mahogany stand, offered with a small terrestrial globe (est. $1,000-$1,500)
Two fine jewelry lots have identical estimates of $4,000-$6,000. One is a matte finished 18kt gold elliptical Vahe Naltchayan hinged bracelet with two beaded rows, stamped by the maker and created in 1986. The other is a 14kt yellow gold charm bracelet with ten large charms, accented with colored gemstones, heart-form garnets, turquoise, a sapphire, a ruby and a pearl.
A Tiffany & Company 14kt yellow gold open face pocket watch with case stamped Wadsworth, having a gold tone face with black Roman numerals, is expected to reach $1,200-$1,800. Also, a pair of Piaget 18kt yellow gold mounted brooches – one center lapis lazuli, the other set with angel skin coral, offered with a gold circular brooch set with turquoise – should hit $800-$1,200.
Original artwork will feature an acrylic on canvas abstract painting by Paul Jenkins (Am., 1923-2012), titled Phenomena Sleight of Hand, signed and dated (1969) and measuring 36 ½ inches by 21 inches (est. $4,000-$6,000);
A strong candidate for top lot of the auction promises to be the stunning, palace size Ghorevan rug worked in tones of red, blue, green and ivory, measuring 19 feet 3 inches by 12 feet 4 inches (est. $8,000-$12,000)
Outstanding sterling silver flatware wcj sets will feature a Gorham service in the Chantilly pattern, some pieces monogrammed, weighing about 157 troy ounces (est. $5,000-$7,000);
Furniture will include a set of 14 George III-style English taste dining chairs (12 side chairs, two armchairs), 20th century (est. $3,000-$5,000);
Public viewing dates, at the Nye & Company gallery, are Monday, December 4th, thru Friday, December 8th, from 10 am to 4 pm; Sunday, December 10th, from 12 noon to 4 pm; and Monday and Tuesday, December 11th and 12th, from 10 am to 4 pm. The gallery is closed on Sunday. The Wednesday, December 13th session starts at 10 am, but previews will go on throughout the day.
Nye & Company Auctioneers will host a catered Jewelry & Silver Talk on Thursday, December 7th, in the Bloomfield gallery starting at 12 noon Eastern time. Light refreshments will be served. Interested parties can RSVP by phone (973-984-6900)
John Nye had a long and fruitful career at Sotheby's before he and his wife, Kathleen, acquired Dawson's in 2003 and started Dawson & Nye. With the move to Bloomfield seven years later, they renamed the business to Nye & Company (Auctioneers, Appraisers, Antiques). The firm is nationwide, but the vast bulk of the business comes from trusts and estates in the tri-state area.
For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the Collectors' Passion and Estate Treasures Auction scheduled for December 13th and 14th please visit www.nyeandcompany.com.
Contact
John Nye
***@nyeandcompany.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse