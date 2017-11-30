News By Tag
Mobil Steel Demonstrates Commitment to Quality, Safety and Sustainable Business Practices
Houston steel fabrication company uses new web site to feature quality projects, commitment to safety, environmental performance and sustainable business practices
Dramatic banner images on the new web site show Mobil Steel employees working with modern equipment in the company's six-bay, 80,000 square foot facility. The web site also features Mobil Steel fabrication projects, such as platforms and towers, pipe supports, safety cages and ladders, along with stairs and rails for industrial and commercial customers.
The web site includes a dedicated page on sustainable business practices, which include industry-recognized safety performance, environment stewardship and sustainable business practices. Mobil Steel employees earned their second consecutive distinguished Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP) program recognition in 2017. Sponsored by the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) national association, STEP incorporates health, safety and training practices to promote a safe working culture.
"Our dedication to quality along with our commitment to sustainable business practices through safety culture, environmental stewardship and community outreach differentiates Mobil Steel from our competition,"
Bedell mentioned that American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) certification is the recognized international quality certification program for the structural steel industry. Achieving annual AISC certification each year for the past 12 years certifies that Mobil Steel meets rigorous and recently enhanced industry standards designed to ensure quality structural steel fabrication, he said.
Bedell also takes great pride in earning back-to-back outstanding safety performance recognition awards from the distinguished Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP) program sponsored by the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) national association. Mobil Steel received the prestigious 2017 gold designation STEP award at a July ABC Greater Houston chapter membership breakfast after also earning the silver STEP award in 2016.
"At Mobil Steel, we create a work environment that values our customers, our suppliers and our employees by emphasizing safety, quality, innovation and loyalty," Bedell said. "We are proud of our achievements. So we revised our web site to show off our projects and tell the story of our employees' success.
"Get to know us and view some of our quality steel fabrication projects at www.mobilsteel.com. We would like the opportunity to serve you," Bedell added.
