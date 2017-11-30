 
News By Tag
* Quality Steel Fabricator
* Structural Steel Fabrication
* Sustainable Business Practices
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
November 2017
30


Mobil Steel Demonstrates Commitment to Quality, Safety and Sustainable Business Practices

Houston steel fabrication company uses new web site to feature quality projects, commitment to safety, environmental performance and sustainable business practices
 
 
Mobil Steel fabricates quality projects for industrial and commerical projects.
Mobil Steel fabricates quality projects for industrial and commerical projects.
 
HOUSTON - Dec. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Mobil Steel International, Inc., one of only a few Houston steel fabricators to earn a national steel certification every year for more than a decade, recently revised its web site to show off its quality work projects and feature the company's commitment to safety, environment and community.

Dramatic banner images on the new web site show Mobil Steel employees working with modern equipment in the company's six-bay, 80,000 square foot facility. The web site also features Mobil Steel fabrication projects, such as platforms and towers, pipe supports, safety cages and ladders, along with stairs and rails for industrial and commercial customers.

The web site includes a dedicated page on sustainable business practices, which include industry-recognized safety performance, environment stewardship and sustainable business practices. Mobil Steel employees earned their second consecutive distinguished Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP) program recognition in 2017. Sponsored by the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) national association, STEP incorporates health, safety and training practices to promote a safe working culture.

"Our dedication to quality along with our commitment to sustainable business practices through safety culture, environmental stewardship and community outreach differentiates Mobil Steel from our competition," boasted Leonard A. Bedell, President and CEO of Mobil Steel. "We are proud to tell that story on our revised web site."

Bedell mentioned that American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) certification is the recognized international quality certification program for the structural steel industry. Achieving annual AISC certification each year for the past 12 years certifies that Mobil Steel meets rigorous and recently enhanced industry standards designed to ensure quality structural steel fabrication, he said.

 Bedell also takes great pride in earning back-to-back outstanding safety performance recognition awards from the distinguished Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP) program sponsored by the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) national association. Mobil Steel received the prestigious 2017 gold designation STEP award at a July ABC Greater Houston chapter membership breakfast after also earning the silver STEP award in 2016.

"At Mobil Steel, we create a work environment that values our customers, our suppliers and our employees by emphasizing safety, quality, innovation and loyalty," Bedell said. "We are proud of our achievements. So we revised our web site to show off our projects and tell the story of our employees' success.

"Get to know us and view some of our quality steel fabrication projects at www.mobilsteel.com. We would like the opportunity to serve you," Bedell added.

About Mobil wcj Steel International, Inc.

Mobil Steel International, Inc (http://www.mobilsteel.com/). fabricates steel used in some of the world's essential industries: chemical, manufacturing, petroleum, communication, clean fuels, and power utilities, as well as commercial construction. Mobil Steel, which has been at its South Wayside Drive facility in Houston for nearly 50 years, has a production capacity of more than 1,000 tons per month in its 80,000 square feet of plant and office facilities under roof, providing flexibility to manage multiple projects. The 8.5-acre site is located within major freeway access to the refining and petrochemical complex in the Gulf Coast region.  Mobil Steel is quality certified by the American Institute of Steel Construction (http://www.aisc.org) (AISC). Mobil Steel is active in Associated Builders and Contractors (http://www.abchouston.org/), Associated General Contractors (http://www.agchouston.org), Association of Chemical Industry of Texas (http://www.acit.org/), and American Welding Society (http://www.aws.org). The company is a sponsoring member of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region (http://www.allianceportregion.com) and a member of the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce (http://www.pasadenachamber.org/). Mobil Steel is a registered small business with the Small Business Administration. For information about Mobil Steel visit www.mobilsteel.com.

Contact
Dennis Winkler
***@winklerpr.com
End
Source:Mobil Steel International, Inc.
Email:***@winklerpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Quality Steel Fabricator, Structural Steel Fabrication, Sustainable Business Practices
Industry:Construction
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Winkler Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share