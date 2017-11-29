News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"The Best Defense" for Volleyball Refs at National Volleyball Officials' Convention
Officials to be Briefed on their Legal Duties and their Legal Rights, Too As Today's Officials Need to Deal with Everything from Trash Talking to Concussion and Work the Game as Well!
Goldberger, a former three-sport official will present "The Best Defense: Officiating Safely 2018" to volleyball referees and line judges at the general session; and "Official Business – Legal Issues for PAVO Board Chairs," a special presentation to the Association's Board Chair Assembly. PAVO has over 90 affiliated local associations to carry out its mission to establish officiating standards, train and certify volleyball officials.
###
Alan S. Goldberger, an attorney based in Florham Park, New Jersey counsels clients nationwide in sports industry risk management and liability defense, business-related disputes, administrative hearings and contractual relations. He is the author of "Sports Officiating:
Media Contact
Law Offices of Alan S. Goldberger
973-301-1900
***@reflaw.com
973-301-1900
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse