"The Best Defense" for Volleyball Refs at National Volleyball Officials' Convention

Officials to be Briefed on their Legal Duties and their Legal Rights, Too As Today's Officials Need to Deal with Everything from Trash Talking to Concussion and Work the Game as Well!

Alan Goldberger

-- New Jersey attorney Alan Goldberger, the author of" will be a featured speaker at the 2017 Officials' Convention of the Professional Association of Volleyball Officials (PAVO) held during the week of the NCAA Final Four Women's Volleyball Tournament this month in Kansas City, Missouri.Goldberger, a former three-sport official will present "The Best Defense: Officiating Safely 2018" to volleyball referees and line judges at the general session; and "Official Business – Legal Issues for PAVO Board Chairs," a special presentation to the Association's Board Chair Assembly. PAVO has over 90 affiliated local associations to carry out its mission to establish officiating standards, train and certify volleyball officials.###Alan S. Goldberger, an attorney based in Florham Park, New Jersey counsels clients nationwide in sports industry risk management and liability defense, business-related disputes, administrative hearings and contractual relations. He is the author of "Sports Officiating:A Legal Guide," the recognized authority on wcj the "law" for referees, umpires and other officials. He officiated college and high school basketball and baseball; and high school football for more than 30 years. He is a frequent speaker to groups of officials, assigners and conference coordinators, coaches, sports program administrators, attorneys and others involved in sports. His work has been featured in numerous national publications, including Referee Magazine, Athletic Business Magazine, Sports Business Daily, NJBIZ, and numerous newspaper, radio and television appearances including CBS This Morning, The New York Times, USA Today, The New Jersey Law Journal, the New York Times' feature "Room For Debate," Fox News' "Fox & Friends," ESPN "Outside the Lines," ABC News' "Good Morning America," MS-NBC "Weekend with Alex Witt," CNN's "New Day," NBC News' "Today Show," and the A.M. Best Insurance Law Podcast Series.