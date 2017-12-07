 
News By Tag
* 7-eleven
* Grand Opening
* Franchise
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Naples
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
November 2017
3029


Sip, Slurp, Snack and Save 7- Eleven® Celebrates Grand Opening of Naples

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* 7-eleven
* Grand Opening
* Franchise

Industry:
* Retail

Location:
* Naples - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

NAPLES, Fla. - Dec. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- MEDIA ADVISORY:

Sip, Slurp, Snack and Save

7- Eleven® Celebrates Grand Opening of Naples

7-Eleven, Inc. invites local residents to sip, slurp, snack and see what the new 7-Eleven® store at 450 Goodlette-Frank Rd, Naples, FL has to offer. A grand-opening celebration is planned for Thursday, December 7, 2017. The fun and festivities begin at 10 am with a ribbon-cutting, followed by fresh food sampling, family activities and raffles, and a check giveaway.

Neighborhood 7-Eleven stores are typically franchised by local entrepreneurs, who are members of the community in which they operate their stores. The Naples open house gives Franchisee Rod Millar an opportunity to meet and greet his new neighbors and customers.

As part of the celebration, 7-Eleven will present a $711 Project A-Game donation to the City of Naples for the River Park Community. Project A-Game is 7-Eleven stores' youth outreach program promoting academics and athletics in local communities.

Visitors will be invited to sign up for 7Rewards, the 7-Eleven customer loyalty platform that rewards customers with a free beverage for every six cups purchased. 7Rewards counts every 7-Eleven beverage – hot or cold, from small to large – served wcj in a 7-Eleven cup toward the seventh free. To participate, customers must use the 7-Eleven's mobile app, available in the iTunes App Store or Google Play, and register as a member.

WHAT:          A weekday event with free food, fun, and festivities to celebrate the grand opening of the newest 7-Eleven store in Naples, FL.

WHERE:          450 Goodlette-Frank Rd, Naples, FL 34102

WHEN:          Thursday, December 7, 2017, at 10 am

WHO:          7-Eleven

SPECIAL

ACTIVITIES:

·       Ribbon-cutting

·       Special guests: Mayor Bill Barnett

·       Bicycle Raffles

·       Children's activities and face painting

·       WINK 96.9 will be on-site from 1 pm – 3 pm

·       Free 7-Eleven food samples and special offers

·       Plus, more specials!

MEDIA CONTACT:      EJ Andrews

         239-221-2858 | EJ@getpushing.com

Contact
EJ Andrews
***@getpushing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@getpushing.com Email Verified
Tags:7-eleven, Grand Opening, Franchise
Industry:Retail
Location:Naples - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
7-Eleven News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share