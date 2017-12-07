News By Tag
Sip, Slurp, Snack and Save 7- Eleven® Celebrates Grand Opening of Naples
Sip, Slurp, Snack and Save
7- Eleven® Celebrates Grand Opening of Naples
7-Eleven, Inc. invites local residents to sip, slurp, snack and see what the new 7-Eleven® store at 450 Goodlette-Frank Rd, Naples, FL has to offer. A grand-opening celebration is planned for Thursday, December 7, 2017. The fun and festivities begin at 10 am with a ribbon-cutting, followed by fresh food sampling, family activities and raffles, and a check giveaway.
Neighborhood 7-Eleven stores are typically franchised by local entrepreneurs, who are members of the community in which they operate their stores. The Naples open house gives Franchisee Rod Millar an opportunity to meet and greet his new neighbors and customers.
As part of the celebration, 7-Eleven will present a $711 Project A-Game donation to the City of Naples for the River Park Community. Project A-Game is 7-Eleven stores' youth outreach program promoting academics and athletics in local communities.
Visitors will be invited to sign up for 7Rewards, the 7-Eleven customer loyalty platform that rewards customers with a free beverage for every six cups purchased. 7Rewards counts every 7-Eleven beverage – hot or cold, from small to large – served wcj in a 7-Eleven cup toward the seventh free. To participate, customers must use the 7-Eleven's mobile app, available in the iTunes App Store or Google Play, and register as a member.
WHAT: A weekday event with free food, fun, and festivities to celebrate the grand opening of the newest 7-Eleven store in Naples, FL.
WHERE: 450 Goodlette-Frank Rd, Naples, FL 34102
WHEN: Thursday, December 7, 2017, at 10 am
WHO: 7-Eleven
SPECIAL
ACTIVITIES:
· Ribbon-cutting
· Special guests: Mayor Bill Barnett
· Bicycle Raffles
· Children's activities and face painting
· WINK 96.9 will be on-site from 1 pm – 3 pm
· Free 7-Eleven food samples and special offers
· Plus, more specials!
MEDIA CONTACT: EJ Andrews
239-221-
Contact
EJ Andrews
***@getpushing.com
