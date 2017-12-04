Connected Consumer in UK in 2017: Smartphones to Drive the Growth of the Market

Contact

The research report presents a comprehensive analysis and insights that are reinforced by various data on this subject. Simultaneously, there is a high quality research provided to give a complete synopsis of the issue covered. Escalation in growth in consumer connectivity will have direct impact on every step of the transaction activities, from pre-purchase information gathering to reviews and social media interaction. This has further created strong opportunities for brands to communicate on a more personal, promotions, timely information and engaging level.The report reveals that the smartphones are considered as the driving force for the consumer connectivity and this leads to the computers getting obsolete from the increased popularity of smartphones. Similarly, the constant connectivity is increasing the demand for the mobile data. But at the same time, men are more loyal to their computers and finding it hard to give-up. Additionally, the most popular source of product information is brand websites.• Opportunity for brand apps as digital touch points is growing• Buyers have never been so excited to interact with brandsThe report starts with an overview and the executive summary. In the overview portion, what you need to know section wcj has been included along with the relevant definitions, and this helps the consumer to get a correct idea about the scope of this report. Also, the report present an in-depth analysis and insights provided by a different statistics and data that include the overall market scenario giving a realistic overview of the connected consumer in U.S. Through, the introductory content is provided to give upshot about the report. The report states about the key driving factor for the growth of the market.The report highlights about the devices used to buy the product online in past years in 2017.Also, the importance of in-store product is also mentioned in the report. Ownership of smartphones, smart watches and tablets are also briefed in the report. The report also mentioned about the popularity of the device used for purchasing product online. The report also brief about the repertoire of information by source, by age, by parental status. In-store device usage is also summarized in the report. Further the report also examined the attitude towards information source. At last the, report also comprise of appendix data source, abbreviation and supporting information which includes abbreviation and methodology correspondence analysis.