News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Connected Consumer in UK in 2017: Smartphones to Drive the Growth of the Market
The report reveals that the smartphones are considered as the driving force for the consumer connectivity and this leads to the computers getting obsolete from the increased popularity of smartphones. Similarly, the constant connectivity is increasing the demand for the mobile data. But at the same time, men are more loyal to their computers and finding it hard to give-up. Additionally, the most popular source of product information is brand websites.
Click here for Free Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/
This report also explore other areas such as:
• Opportunity for brand apps as digital touch points is growing
• Buyers have never been so excited to interact with brands
Browse Full Report with TOC@ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/
Inclusions of the Report
The report starts with an overview and the executive summary. In the overview portion, what you need to know section wcj has been included along with the relevant definitions, and this helps the consumer to get a correct idea about the scope of this report. Also, the report present an in-depth analysis and insights provided by a different statistics and data that include the overall market scenario giving a realistic overview of the connected consumer in U.S. Through, the introductory content is provided to give upshot about the report. The report states about the key driving factor for the growth of the market.
The report highlights about the devices used to buy the product online in past years in 2017.Also, the importance of in-store product is also mentioned in the report. Ownership of smartphones, smart watches and tablets are also briefed in the report. The report also mentioned about the popularity of the device used for purchasing product online. The report also brief about the repertoire of information by source, by age, by parental status. In-store device usage is also summarized in the report. Further the report also examined the attitude towards information source. At last the, report also comprise of appendix data source, abbreviation and supporting information which includes abbreviation and methodology correspondence analysis.
About Market Research Hub
Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRH's expansive collection of ICT market reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.
MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.
Contact Us
90 State Street,
Albany, NY 12207,
United States
Toll Free: 800-998-4852 (US-Canada)
Email: press@marketresearchhub.com
Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/
Read Industry News at - https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/
Contact
Ashina
***@marketresearchhub.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 04, 2017