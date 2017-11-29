 
BoostMySale Scores Game Changing Goals for a Global Specialty Flooring Manufacturer

BoostMySale is proud to announce their partnership with largest modular flooring and turf protection company in the world, which has business spread across numerous countries to power and further expand their e-commerce initiatives in multiple region
 
 
MUMBAI, India - Dec. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- BoostMySale, the pioneer and leading provider of comprehensive omni channel commerce software with innovative ERP integration technology, announced that the globe's largest modular flooring and turf protection company with business spread across USA, Europe, Asia, and South America has sought the expertise of BoostMySale's digital platform to further expand and power their B2B and B2C e-commerce initiatives.

This deal includes a B2B solution that ensures an aggressive expansion of business in numerous other countries.  BoostMySale's enterprise-grade software offers a scalable B2B solution that demonstrates its ability to manage catalogs with millions of products and provide the best omni channel experience. The comprehensive software allows customers to place order in large volumes and in multiple varieties.

Robust inventory management, coupled with exceptional customer service and sophisticated payment methods makes it a promising e- commerce platform.  This engagement will help in overall growth and expansion of business with a whopping increase in sales.

This is BoostMySale's second partnership with the world-renowned specialty-flooring manufacturer. Earlier, this year BoostMySale worked closely with wcj the company to integrate Salesforce CRM with Microsoft Dynamics ERP systems that solved data consolidation and integration challenges. This resulted in reduced maintenance cost, increased productivity and efficient resource management.

BoostMySale's proven track record and the successful partnership in the first phase has given the manufacturer a promising reason to award a second contract that includes complex e-commerce initiatives and expansion across the globe.

BoostMySale provides world-class digital commerce solutions to retail and enterprise-class businesses across India and other emerging markets. The feature-packed complete software suite allows businesses to manage all aspects of omni channel commerce by integrating e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management, web analytics and web content management that ensures exceptional digital experience. BoostMySale connects people and businesses securely and reliably with a unique value-added approach. To learn more, please visit boostmysale.com or contact us at info@boostmysale.com

Visit https://boostmysale.com for more info.

Media Contact
Boostmysale
contact at info@boostmysale.com or +91 22 67474851
info@boostmysale.com
91 22 67474851
