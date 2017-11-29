 
Awebstar Happily Announces for Huge Discounts on Their Services

Awebstar us offering Special discounts on Web design packages and SEO Packages in Singapore.
 
SEMBAWANG, Singapore - Dec. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, Awebstar a Web Designing Company based which specializes in Web designing and other digital marketing services, announces huge discounts on their services ranging from 5% to up to 30% after completing hundreds of projects successfully & creating a buzz in the market of being one of the best Digital Marketing and Web designing company in Singapore. With its dedicated team members, they had offered quality services to 1000+ clients.

On this enormous successful tenure of the company, Awebstar's CEO said, "Reaching a number of projects with the high percentage of satisfaction has been one of my proudest moments in these years at Awebstar. We have a nice niche offering & focuses more on the specific requirements of clients, helped us increase our reach. Ten years ago, no one would have heard of us. I couldn't be more euphoric. Who knows, this time next year we could have more projects."

To gain this pivotal achievement, wcj Awebstar announces huge discounts on following services:

• Internet Marketing Services - Flat 5% off

• Social Media Optimization - 10-15% off

• Web design Services - Flat 20% off

• WordPress Theme Customization - 15% off

• WordPress Website Development - Free Service for 180 days

About Awebstar:

Awebstar is a well known Digital Marketing and Web Designing Company in Singapore. Founded in 2007, Awebstar has achieved gigantic experience and immense popularity in the Web design and SEO Services Industry. Their office is located at 10 Anson Road International Plaza #27-15 Singapore 079903.

Visit Awebstar at: https://awebstar.com.sg/

