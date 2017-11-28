News By Tag
Industry News
Country(s)
Industry News
Thomas A. Dye, Member, Cozen O'Connor to Speak at TKG's Event
For further details, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About Thomas A. Dye
Thomas A. Dye is a nationally recognized intellectual property and commercial litigator with extensive first chair jury trial experience. Mr. Dye regularly litigates issues related to trade secrets and non-compete agreements, patents, copyrights and trademarks, breach of fiduciary duty, contract disputes and unfair and deceptive trade practices. He has been a leader in the ABA Litigation Section where he has lectured on trade secrets and other litigation topics. He served as vice-chair of the ABA Business Torts Committee and edited the Business Torts Journal.
About Cozen O'Connor
Ranked among the top 100 law firms in the country, Cozen O'Connor has more than 600 attorneys in 24 cities across two continents. We are a full-service firm with nationally recognized practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys wcj have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.
Event Synopsis:
Innovation is the lifeblood of business in the information age. Most of this innovation is captured in trade secrets. Product cycles have compressed making speed to market critical for a competitive advantage. Patents and other forms of intellectual property protection may be too slow. Increased employee mobility as well as threats to computer stored information have created the confluence of increased trade secret value and vulnerability.
In order to protect the company "jewels" management is challenged to improve their business processes in regard to their trade secret assets. Information does not qualify as a trade secret if it is not the subject of "reasonable efforts" to protect its secrecy. Requirements for what is "reasonable"
Join a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group as they take listeners beyond the basics of trade secrets law and protection. Speakers, will examine existing trends, best practices and strategies that will help businesses ensure trade secret protection in the face of internal and external threats.
This LIVE Webcast will discuss the following key topics:
· Practical and Effective Strategies for Safeguarding Trade Secrets
· Misappropriation of Trade Secrets under common law
· Best Practices for Trade Secret Protection
· Latest Updates in Trade Secret Litigation
· The Defend Trade Secrets Act of 2016
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
Contact
The Knowledge Group
***@theknowledgegroup.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse