 
News By Tag
* Thomas A. Dye
* Trade Secret
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
4321
November 2017
302928


Thomas A. Dye, Member, Cozen O'Connor to Speak at TKG's Event

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Thomas A. Dye
* Trade Secret

Industry:
* Event

Subject:
* Events

Dec. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today Thomas A. Dye, Member, Cozen O'Connor will speak at the Knowledge Congress' webcast entitled: "Trade Secret Protection: Best Strategies and Practical Tips You Need to Know". This event is scheduled for December 7, 2017 from 3:00pm – 5:00pm (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/legal/intellectual-property-law/trade-secret-protection

About Thomas A. Dye

Thomas A. Dye is a nationally recognized intellectual property and commercial litigator with extensive first chair jury trial experience. Mr. Dye regularly litigates issues related to trade secrets and non-compete agreements, patents, copyrights and trademarks, breach of fiduciary duty, contract disputes and unfair and deceptive trade practices. He has been a leader in the ABA Litigation Section where he has lectured on trade secrets and other litigation topics. He served as vice-chair of the ABA Business Torts Committee and edited the Business Torts Journal.

About Cozen O'Connor

Ranked among the top 100 law firms in the country, Cozen O'Connor has more than 600 attorneys in 24 cities across two continents. We are a full-service firm with nationally recognized practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys wcj have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.

Event Synopsis:

Innovation is the lifeblood of business in the information age.  Most of this innovation is captured in trade secrets. Product cycles have compressed making speed to market critical for a competitive advantage.  Patents and other forms of intellectual property protection may be too slow.  Increased employee mobility as well as threats to computer stored information have created the confluence of increased trade secret value and vulnerability.

In order to protect the company "jewels" management is challenged to improve their business processes in regard to their trade secret assets.  Information does not qualify as a trade secret if it is not the subject of "reasonable efforts" to protect its secrecy.  Requirements for what is "reasonable" in light of current threats appears to be ever increasing.

Join a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group as they take listeners beyond the basics of trade secrets law and protection. Speakers, will examine existing trends, best practices and strategies that will help businesses ensure trade secret protection in the face of internal and external threats.

This LIVE Webcast will discuss the following key topics:

·         Practical and Effective Strategies for Safeguarding Trade Secrets

·         Misappropriation of Trade Secrets under common law

·         Best Practices for Trade Secret Protection

·         Latest Updates in Trade Secret Litigation

·         The Defend Trade Secrets Act of 2016

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org

Contact
The Knowledge Group
***@theknowledgegroup.org
End
Source:
Email:***@theknowledgegroup.org
Posted By:***@theknowledgegroup.org Email Verified
Tags:Thomas A. Dye, Trade Secret
Industry:Event
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Knowledge Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share