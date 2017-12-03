News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Emerging Edge Publishing announces the release of women's contemporary novel by Deanna Martinez-Bey
Deanna's new book offers several bonuses such as information for domestic violence victims and survivors and also exciting new recipes taken from the characters in the story and provided to the reader in the last few pages of the book.
BOOK DESCRIPTION:
Stephanie had been held hostage in an abusive marriage for nearly twelve years. She was manipulated, controlled and abused by her mentally unstable husband. The last physical altercation drove Stephanie to begin a new life, alone, just her and her ten-year-old son, Ray. Stephanie made an exit plan. She would find a new school for Ray, a full-time job and a place to live and just when she thought that life would be calm and peaceful, her monster of a husband; soon to be ex-husband would rear his ugly head. Stephanie winds up meeting a new friend through work. As time passes, they find that they are developing feelings for one another. After the divorce is final her ex-husband stirs up trouble yet again. Would Stephanie and her new friend become an item or would all the trouble from wcj her ex-monster have him packing his bags and running? Would Stephanie finally be awarded full custody of her son or would her ex sabotage that from ever happening?
Hot Cocoa, Green Tea, And the Man Who Sweetened My Heart is a compelling story of love, fear, hatred and self-transformation with a touch of humor, intimacy and a hint of the paranormal.
PURCHASE LINK @
United States: https://www.amazon.com/
CA: https://www.amazon.ca/
Author Bio
Deanna has always aspired to be a writer. She started writing poetry and short stories and the young age of seven. Born in New Jersey, Deanna currently lives in a suburb of Raleigh, North Carolina. She says. "I will always be a Jersey girl at heart." Which is why she came up with her own recipe for, New Jersey coffee cake, that she shares at the end of this book. She has had several of her original recipes published over the years. They have been featured in publications such as: Taste of Home Magazine, Taste of Home "Best Of" cookbooks, Gooseberry Patch cookbooks, local magazines and Women's Day online, to name a few.
Author Quote: "That day, I decided that a battered and bruised physical body, damaged emotions, and what felt like a broken ankle was not going to keep me from finding happiness. The hunt was on!"
About Emerging Edge Publishing
Emerging Edge Publishing was established in 2007.
Mission Statement
Always striving to provide our customers with the best customer service, while keeping integrity as our foundation. http://www.emergingedgepublishing.com
Contact
Natasha Brooks
***@emergingedgepublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 03, 2017