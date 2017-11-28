Samsung Launches Seecolors App For QLED TV To Support People With Color Vision Deficiency (CVD)

The SeeColors app, compatible with all QLED TVs, allows viewers with Color Vision Deficiency to truly enjoy the experience of seeing accurate color through their adjusted displays

1212

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

* Samsung Industry:

* Business Location:

* Amman - Amman - Jordan

End

--– Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the launch of SeeColors app for QLED TV, which is compatible with all Samsung QLED TVs. The SeeColors app for QLED TV helps people with Color Vision Deficiency (CVD) diagnose their personal visual deficiencies through the app. Based on individual diagnosis results, QLED TVs, featuring 100% color volume, adjusts the color settings on the display, allowing viewers with CVD to enjoy a viewing experience in accurate color."Samsung is committed to making people's everyday lives smarter and more convenient through technology and innovation,"said Hyeongnam Kim, Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "The launch of SeeColors for QLED TV embodies this mission by providing users with a way to address one of the world's biggest optical challenges through the latest technologies and visual displays."Nearly 300 million people globally have CVD, with approximately 8% of men and up to 1% of women affected*, based on a representative survey conducted in Europe and North America. However, the majority wcj of people with CVD are unaware of their condition and the impact it has on their quality of life.Through the SeeColors app on the TV, users can identify the type and level of their CVD then directly recalibrate their QLED TV screen based on their personal diagnosis results. To offer an easy and precise method for people to diagnose CVD, Samsung Electronics partnered with Professor Klara Wenzel who heads up the Department of Mechatronics, Optics and Mechanical Engineering Informatics at the Budapest University of Technology and Economics, to adopt the Colorlite Test, or C-Test, for TV and mobile devices. C-Test, developed by Professor Wenzel, is a digital diagnosis test that uses the concept of color filters and mathematical modeling to diagnose levels of CVD. Adopting the C-Test through the SeeColors app has resulted in a simple solution which gives everybody the opportunity to see the world in full color.The SeeColors app is available for download from the Smart TV App store. Users can also download the app to conduct the diagnosis through Google Play and the Galaxy App Store for Samsung Galaxy smartphones S6, S6 edge, S6 edge+, S7, S7 edge and S8 devices. Once users connect their Galaxy smartphone to their QLED TV, the TV will automatically adjust the color setting based on the user's diagnosis.The SeeColors app is created in partnership with Colorlite®, a Hungarian company that applies certified technology based on 20 years of scientific research to lenses to help people address CVD. The SeeColors app marks the first time Colorlite® is being used on TVs and smartphone devices.Samsung Electronics has committed to providing a wide range of accessibility features via its innovative products, and its efforts have been recognized with CES Innovation Awards in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.