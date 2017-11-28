 
Bob Holz New Album with Stanley Clarke to be release in February

Jazz fusion composer and drummer Bob Holz to release album with Stanley Clarke and Randy Brecker.
 
 
Bob Holz, Visions:Coast To Coast Connection
LOS ANGELES - Dec. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Composer and renowned fusion drummer Bob Holz will release his third major label album on February 23rd, 2018 on the MVD Entertainment Group label. The record is titled Visions: Coast To Coast Connection, and features  Stanley Clarke,Randy Brecker, Ralphe Armstrong, Billy Steinway and Alex Machacek. Holz's new album was recorded by famed engineer Dennis Moody in Los Angeles and overseen by Executive Producer Rob Stathis. It features 10 original compositions which highlight the A.B.C. hit series television wcj show Dancing With The Stars arranger Andrew Lippman's horn charts. Holz made sure to feature 3 time Grammy winning bassist Stanley Clarke and 5 time Grammy winning trumpeter Randy Brecker together. The result is an iconic sound shaping jazz, funk, reggae and blues. The album is dedicated to the late Larry Coryell and Alphonse Mouzon. Holz penned a vocal tune with lyrics designed to pay tribute to the jazz fusion legends. The album finishes nicely with a live cut from a performance at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood, CA last May and features guitar virtuoso and jazz legend Chet Caltallo (Spyro Gyra).More information at: http://www.bobholzband.com

Source:Roy Holland Productions
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Bob Holz, Stanley Clarke, Randy Brecker
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
