Bob Holz New Album with Stanley Clarke to be release in February

LOS ANGELES
Bob Holz, Visions:Coast To Coast Connection
- Dec. 3, 2017
-- Composer and renowned fusion drummer Bob Holz will release his third major label album on February 23rd, 2018 on the MVD Entertainment Group label. The record is titled Visions: Coast To Coast Connection, and features Stanley Clarke,Randy Brecker, Ralphe Armstrong, Billy Steinway and Alex Machacek. Holz's new album was recorded by famed engineer Dennis Moody in Los Angeles and overseen by Executive Producer Rob Stathis. It features 10 original compositions which highlight the A.B.C. hit series television wcj show Dancing With The Stars arranger Andrew Lippman's horn charts. Holz made sure to feature 3 time Grammy winning bassist Stanley Clarke and 5 time Grammy winning trumpeter Randy Brecker together. The result is an iconic sound shaping jazz, funk, reggae and blues. The album is dedicated to the late Larry Coryell and Alphonse Mouzon. Holz penned a vocal tune with lyrics designed to pay tribute to the jazz fusion legends. The album finishes nicely with a live cut from a performance at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood, CA last May and features guitar virtuoso and jazz legend Chet Caltallo (Spyro Gyra).More information at: http://www.bobholzband.com