News By Tag
* HMH
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
HMH Triumphs with more than 12 million moves in Dubai Fitness Challenge
HMH – Hospitality Management Holding collectively scored a grand total of more than 12 million moves
Congratulating the teams, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Qassimi, Chairman and CE of MANAFA LLC and Vice Chairman of HMH, said, "Organized under the kind patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai Government and Dubai Sports Council, the Dubai Fitness Challenge was an outstanding community initiative aimed at making Dubai the most active and healthiest city in the world. It has been an incredible month for all of us and we are delighted to see the Group's team respond so enthusiastically and perform so well."
Each participating hotel under HMH had formed a team of 30 members who were given a monthly target to reach 27,000 minutes of combined exercise with a schedule of 30 minutes workout daily. Mr. Ferghal Purcell, COO of HMH, stated, "It's been an amazing challenge that motivated us all to workout daily. Our greatest achievement from this challenge has been that even after the competition, all our staff are eager to continue their fitness regime. We had initially set our goal to a moderate 1 million moves across all the participating hotels in the UAE which was to be achieved over the course of 30 days. However, we have crossed the mark within a few days and reaching over 12 million moves on the 30th day. This is certainly an achievement that we will enjoy with our teams and we all at HMH take fitness seriously, are extremely competitive, and stop at nothing to become the best at all that we do."
In addition to fitness activities such as workouts in the gym, walking, cycling, yoga, stretching, skipping, swimming, volleyball and basketball, the group went a step further to combine the Fitness Challenge with social responsibilities where the teams were engaged in tasks such as beach cleaning.
About HMH
Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – wcj Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being one of the pioneers among local groups that are specialized in the dry segment. Being the largest operator in the sector within the region, HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to budget. These include Bahi Hotels & Resorts, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels.
HMH's strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH's regional footprint even further.
For more information about HMH please visit http://www.hmhhotelgroup.com
or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: +971 50 697 5146
Email: h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
Media Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
pressrelease@
+971 50 697 5146
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse